ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Wolf Fang Fire update 2022-08-18

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MexHh_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire August 17

Last updated: Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:26:58

Incident is 0% contained.

The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 1,266 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. The fire continues to creep and smolder.  On the north side of the fire, fire continues to move into the unnamed drainage (a tributary to Ship Island Creek) and has crossed the drainage to the north.  Yesterday, growth was primarily on the east side of the fire.  The fire has crossed the same unnamed tributary to Ship Island Creek, moving east towards Aggipah Mountain.     Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

View Wolf Fang Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jfIj_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fxbI_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPBxi_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z95vo_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSoie_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5F4k_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjY8O_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikl5O_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire 7/21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyxOc_0hMiHQlh00
Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/20

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Aerial attack continues on Four Corners Fire as Idaho fire managers monitor conditions

CASCADE, Idaho — Fire crews continued their battle Saturday against the Four Corners Fire burning just west of Lake Cascade. The weekend brought encouraging news. “It's a little bit cooler and you can actually feel the higher relative humidity in the air versus the last few days. So, the fire behavior has been pretty moderate,” said Jesse Bender, Public Information Officer with Great Basin Team 4, the team taking on the Four Corners Fire.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Feds: Urgent action needed to save Idaho's salmon

Federal fisheries managers found that wild salmon and steelhead from the Snake and Columbia rivers are threatened by climate change like never before and that urgent action is required to save the fish. But officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration opted to leave their status under the Endangered...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

FEMA authorizes funds to help with Four Corners Fire in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized funds to help with firefighting costs for the Four Corners Fire. The state of Idaho requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant which was approved on Friday, Aug. 19 at 2:02 a.m. FEMA region 10 Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the fire could become a major disaster.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#The Wolf#Salmon River#North Side
Idaho State Journal

‘A super giant fat sturgeon’: Utah man sets new Idaho record with 10-foot, 4-inch beast

Greg Poulsen and everyone on the boat knew he’d hooked into a big fish. And why wouldn’t they? It was one of those days you hear about. Fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir with outfitter Brett Jones of Jones Sport Fishing, they’d been into slabs all day. Two of the sturgeon they got to the boat measured better than 9 feet. One of them, at 9 feet, 11 inches, was just...
IDAHO STATE
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KIVI-TV

Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week

Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
didyouknowfacts.com

There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho

There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns

Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10

POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

247
Followers
107
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy