Idaho Wildfire alert: Wolf Fang Fire update 2022-08-18

Wolf Fang Fire August 17

Last updated: Thu, 18 Aug 2022 08:26:58

Incident is 0% contained.

The lightning fire is located approximately four (4) miles northeast of the confluence of Big Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the North Fork Ranger District. The 1,266 acre fire burning in spruce and fir is located in steep, rugged terrain. The fire continues to creep and smolder. On the north side of the fire, fire continues to move into the unnamed drainage (a tributary to Ship Island Creek) and has crossed the drainage to the north. Yesterday, growth was primarily on the east side of the fire. The fire has crossed the same unnamed tributary to Ship Island Creek, moving east towards Aggipah Mountain. Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Wolf Fang Fire. Due to the inaccessibility of the terrain and snag hazards, Middle Fork Peak lookout and aviation are assessing the fire daily.

View Wolf Fang Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Wolf Fang Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO 7/30

Wolf Fang Fire 7/25

Wolf Fang Fire 7/25

Wolf Fang Fire 7/24

Wolf Fang Fire 7/24

Wolf Fang Fire 7/21