Montana Wildfire alert: Indian Ridge update 2022-08-18

Fire burning at night August 17

Last updated: Thu, 18 Aug 2022 09:06:44

Incident is 0% contained.

The Indian Ridge Fire started by lightning on July 7th in the Indian Creek drainage in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness has grown to approximately 4,425 acres. It is burning five miles from the Idaho/Montana border and is approximately 30 miles southwest of Darby, MT. The fire has been active this week primarily along the western and northern flanks, north of Indian Creek. The fire is burning in very steep, rugged, and remote terrain with heavy surface fuels and dead standing timber making access for firefighters difficult and dangerous.Fire managers are utilizing a point protection strategy to prevent any critical wilderness infrastructure from being negatively impacted by the fire.Smoke from the fire may be visible south of Hamilton, primarily around Darby. Area and trail closure is in effect. View the "Closure" tab for more information.

View Indian Ridge Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

August 16, 2022

Night Fire

Aerial View

Taken Night of 8/9/22

From Spot Lookout August 9, 2022

From Spot Mountain Lookout

Spot Mountain Lookout 8/4/2022

Spot Mountain Lookout 8/6/2022

Spot Mountain Lookout 8/6/2022