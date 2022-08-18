Idaho Wildfire alert: Norton Fire update 2022-08-18

Remote Camera Image of the Norton Fire- August 15

Last updated: Thu, 18 Aug 2022 12:24:35

Incident is 0% contained.

The Norton Fire started on August 1, 2022 when thunderstorms tracked through the Salmon Challis National Forest. The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles Northwest of Lower Loon Creek in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.An aggressive initial attack was attempted with 25 firefighters and two type 1 helicopters in an attempt to catch the fire small with direct attack. Ultimately due to firefighter safety, fire behavior and access to the fire, a direct attack strategy was changed to point protection. Fire managers continue to monitor fire activity using remote cameras and aircraft.The fire is currently estimated at 470 acres. Norton Lookout has been protected with structure wrap. Firefighters will continue to assess values in the fire area, including values along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

View Norton Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Norton Fire

Norton Lookout

Norton Fire August 3

Norton Fire August 2