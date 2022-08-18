ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation

By Cameron Taylor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oips5_0hMiHLbI00

The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the Unified Government building.

KBI investigators searched the UG building earlier this month, but they didn't specify which department.

A court document confirmed an investigation into alleged misuse of government-issued credit cards.

On Thursday, KSHB 41 News asked Mayor Tyrone Garner what he would say to those living in Wyandotte County who have concerns.

"I believe that I speak candidly for all the leadership that represents the voice of the people, is that we welcome any independent outside investigations into any allegations that are nefarious in nature," Garner said.

The KBI has only said the search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation made against certain employees of the UG.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received the allegations and determined an investigation was needed.

Investigators started looking into the matter on June 23.

