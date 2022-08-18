Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Ripley's Aquarium teams up with Blood Connection; seeking donations amid blood shortage
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There has been a shortage of local blood donations and now, The Blood Connection and Ripley's Aquarium are teaming up to do something about it. They've seen historically low donations throughout the past year and need your help stabilizing their supply. On Saturday, you...
wpde.com
'They are people that need love:' Laurinburg preacher vows to save at-risk kids
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds of Laurinburg said he can't sit back any longer and watch children get involved in things that are leading them in the wrong direction. "There is no community center. Very little for alternatives for kids to do and it just broke my...
wpde.com
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
THE CONFESSION: ‘That’s not how we supposed to do things’ Sheriff admits mistakes in recordings with victim’s mother
Peavy said she recorded conversations because she doesn’t trust the sheriff, “He's lied the whole time,” Peavy said in an interview with Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr in July.
wpde.com
Horry Co. committee to discuss request for SLED, state officials investigate June runoff
This week county leaders will take up a request by the Horry County GOP to ask the state to look into the June primary runoff election. Council members will meet Monday in the Administrative Committee to discuss an array of things, one being a resolution. They will look at a...
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
wpde.com
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
‘Disturbing:’ 21% of gun deaths in coverage area 19 years old and younger
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13’s shootings map shows 80 people have died from gun violence in our area in 2022. Seventeen of the 80, or just over 21%, killed are 19 years old and younger. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy in Florence County. The most recent victim was a 14-year-old in a […]
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison
Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
wpde.com
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported observing inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The report gathered by the Horry...
wpde.com
College kids are comin' to Conway! It's Coastal Carolina University's move-in weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — College kids are comin’ to Conway. Friday kicked off move-in weekend at Coastal Carolina University. Anxious students and their families came to haul items into dorms. Some did have to contend with rain, and a temporary pause for the tornado warning, but CCU staff...
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be temporarily closed while staff assists police with an investigation, according to police. The shelter will be closed until at least Monday, police said. The shelter won’t be taking in any animals and will not be able to hold adoptions, police said. Rescues […]
heraldadvocate.com
Curry Family Reunion is having backpack giveaway, health fair on Aug. 20
The Curry Family is using their family reunion to help give back to the community. A free backpack giveaway is underway today (Aug. 20) in the parking lot of the Marlboro County EMS building on Marlboro Street (across from the back of Wells Fargo). It is from 9 a.m.-noon. In...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon
McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
Comments / 0