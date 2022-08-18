ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Latta School District
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported observing inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The report gathered by the Horry...
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon

McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy