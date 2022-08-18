Read full article on original website
sitelinesb.com
Dutch Garden Is Getting Closer to Opening
••• L. spotted people at Dutch Garden and went over to ask what’s up. Co-owner Charlie Fredericks explained that the building was condemned, so fixing everything and getting the city onboard has been a struggle. As long as the final inspections go well, the restaurant should open in the next two months. The interior looks much the same—original bar stools and window coverings—but cleaned up, and the patio will have a new bar area. And the menu is sure to please the purists. P.S. Anyone know which Instagram account—this or this—is the right one?
Santa Barbara Independent
Learning to Let Go
The stories of those of us living, or having lived, with an alcoholic are rarely told. The 2021 Al-Anon Membership Survey Results states that “49% of members surveyed came to Al-Anon because of a romantic partner’s alcoholism/addiction, 14% due to a parent’s, and 19% due to a child’s.” (https://al-anon.org/for-members/wso/research-and-surveys/)
Santa Barbara Independent
Kremser to Head Assistance League® of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Sue Kremser has been installed as the 2022-23 president of Assistance League of Santa Barbara (ALSB). As a member of the organization for six years, she has chaired Operation School Bell twice. She also chaired the Monthly Luncheons Committee. She has spent many hours actively working in the thrift store. She has also been a valuable member of Teen School Bell and Fun In the Sun. Ms. Kremser was a teacher in the Goleta Union School District where she taught fifth and sixth grade before retiring in 2008. Her other activities include golfing and she also sings in the choir at Goleta Presbyterian. As president of ALSB she will preside at meetings of the board and membership, sign legal documents, be an ex officio member of committees, present an annual report of committee activities to the membership, and serve as a liaison for the annual meetings of the national chapter.
lompocvmc.com
A Conversation with Dr. Bounoua, Weight-loss surgeon
Dr. Farida Bounoua helps patients lose weight surgically, watching them ‘blossom’ afterward. Dr. Bounoua, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a member of the American Society of Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), came to Lompoc Valley Medical Center two years ago to develop a surgical weight loss program. She and Dr. Christopher Taglia, FACS, DABOM, have a joint experience performing over 1000 Bariatric surgeries, most recently completing over 100 Bariatric surgeries while developing the Bariatric Surgery Program at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Santa Barbara Independent
Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy
What follows is an edited excerpt from Vines & Vision: The Winemakers of Santa Barbara County, published in 2020 by Matt Kettmann and Macduff Everton. After years of working at Mayfair Wines, Santa Barbara’s top bottle shop in the 1970s and ’80s, Chris Whitcraft launched his own label in 1985 and quickly became one of California’s most influential winemakers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ask a Santa Barbarian and Midwesterner a Question
How similar are the communities, life styles, and attitudes in Santa Barbara and the Midwest? Who knows? And, frankly, who has time to read all the studies which would legitimately answer those questions? I certainly don’t. So I made up a questionnaire to find out. But, actually going out and asking these questions to real people would have required work. Except I don’t do “work” — I’m a writer.
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity
VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hundreds of Cyclists To Utilize Local Highways During Santa Barbara Triathlon This Weekend
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Approximately 800 cyclists participating in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will use portions of the state highway system in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria on Saturday, August 27, between the hours of 7 am and 12:30 pm in the following locations:. · US 101 Overcrossing at...
FFF Week 0 Highlights
Week 0 FFF Highlights Segment 1 The post FFF Week 0 Highlights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | The Head And The Heart Touched Ours at the Santa Barbara Bowl
The heartfelt harmonies of The Head And The Heart were on delightful display at the Santa Barbara Bowl this week. From the opening title track of their new album Every Shade Of Blue — a timely reflection of the soul-searching ups and downs of the pandemic waves we’ve weathered the past few years — to the 2011 sentimental capper “Rivers and Roads” — with the lyrics “Nothin’ is as it has been/And I miss your face like hell/And I guess it’s just as well/But I miss your face like hell” making it such a perfect ending song that TV shows like Chuck and New Girl adopted it for their series and season finales.
Santa Barbara Edhat
School Gardens Program Receives $10,000 Grant
The school garden at La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc is brimming over with summer flowers, healthy fruit trees, and lots of delicious vegetables, all ready for the students' return to campus. On Saturday, August 27th, the garden will also be filled with volunteers from the local chapter of Moms Demand Action.
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach
Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary
Serve Santa Maria begins their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary this Saturday. The post Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
SEEAG posts interactive map with participants in Santa Barbara County Farm Day
An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits. The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept....
SFGate
Castle on a Hill: $50M Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate and Vineyards
If you've ever driven into Malibu, CA, from U.S. Highway 101 via Kanan Dume Road, you've likely noticed two prominent landmarks. One is "The Bachelor" mansion in Agoura Hills, and the other is the breathtaking Rocky Oaks estate, which is now on the market for $49,500,000. The moment you spot...
