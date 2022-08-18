ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch to Stewart-Haas Racing for 2023?

Kyle Busch is still without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing next year. Is Stewart-Haas Racing a legitimate option for him in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season?. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in a contract year with Joe Gibbs Racing, and making matters even more interesting was the fact that longtime primary sponsor Mars Wrigley confirmed before the season started that this would be their final season with the #18 Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Kyle Larson’s win

For a while, it sure looked like a Hendrick Motorsports driver was going to win the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Sunday night. And that’s exactly what happened, but not the driver that was expected. After clinching the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen at teammate Chase Elliott's expense

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are Hendrick Motorsports teammates, but when racing for the win, it’s difficult to act like teammates. And they probably don’t feel like teammates following their tangle Sunday at Watkins Glen International. Larson muscled his way past Elliott by...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NBC Sports

Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona

It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen: Kyle Larson goes back-to-back

The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule continued in Watkins Glen, New York on Sunday, as Kyle Larson beat out 39 drivers representing seven countries — the most international drivers in a single race in Cup Series history — in a historic Go Bowling at The Glen. The 90-lap...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX Sports

Kyle Larson lucks out, wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap...
WATKINS GLEN, NY

