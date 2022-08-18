Read full article on original website
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
Rio En Medio experiences multiple floods in matter of weeks
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent heavy rains led to rushing water and flooding in the small, tight-knit community of Rio En Medio, just northeast of Tesuque. The river there – overflowing. “Four inches normal depth turned into 20 feet in like an hour,” said John Kadlecek, a Rio En Medio resident and president of the local […]
Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In Carlsbad, about 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns were evacuated after rains caused roads out of the park to be impassable. News 13 spoke to one tourist who was still at the visitor’s center Saturday night. “Even a park ranger told us he was never run into a situation like this, he’s […]
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
Long-lasting rain and state-wide flooding Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving north across southern and western New Mexico, and southwest Colorado this afternoon. A flood advisory is in effect north of Roswell until 1 PM, with minor flood potential, especially around streams and rivers. Most rain will stay along and west of the central mountain chain through […]
NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after space experiment
A scientist said they found that the chile plant is very adaptable, but it did grow differently in space.
Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley. Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in …. Authorities look for man accused of stabbing, lighting …. Non-profits clean up ball field for South Valley …. NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after …. Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest …. The...
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found...
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughter while serving on the Democrat’s security detail, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes two years after...
Mild and muggy with light showers overnight
Lighter showers continue working their way through northern mountains tonight. Espanola and Taos are some of the areas picking up some rain. These showers will stay organized through the early hours of Monday given the abundant moisture in place. Temperatures this afternoon rebounded a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached 83° and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms gave the Gila and Sacramento mountains even more rain. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers, and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
Why is the state sending stimulus checks to New Mexicans who have died?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has discovered the state is sending stimulus checks to people who’ve died. Some of their families are asking why. KRQE News 13 spoke with a woman who says she received two stimulus checks this month for her father who passed away nearly a year ago. Not only was […]
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent...
