Munster, IN

valpo.life

Valpo Parks’ Katie Ridinger nurtures the development of children and finds purpose in her work as youth enrichment director

Valpo Parks is driven by people who are passionate about making a positive difference in the community and making the world a better place. Katie Ridinger, youth enrichment director for Valpo Parks, is one of these driven people. After a life-changing experience, she knew that serving the community was her purpose in life, and Valpo Parks has given her the opportunity to do just that.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Celebrating 10 Years Since Porter Moved a Hospital

Ten years ago Porter Regional Hospital (now known as Northwest Health – Porter) brought the future of healthcare to Northwest Indiana. On August 25, 2012, the new hospital opened its doors at 85 East US Highway 6. Beginning at 6 a.m. that morning, Porter moved a hospital. Thirty-five ambulances safely transported 95 patients to the new hospital in less than five hours.
PORTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Child in Lurie Children's NICU for more than 500 days comes home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A story more than 500 days in the making.A mother has been waiting that long to bring her baby girl Autumn home from the NICU. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was there for this emotional celebration and has more on how the hospital staff and family worked together to make it happen.Into the elevator, past the escalator and through the revolving door, more than 500 days later, baby Autumn finally took her first breath of fresh air."She's never seen outside. And literally, she felt the wind. She started sneezing you know normal kids stuff that we take for...
CHICAGO, IL
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
cbs4indy.com

Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
RILEY, IN
NBC Chicago

Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
LAKE STATION, IN
CBS Chicago

Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
CHICAGO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Victims Identified in three fatality crash on SR 46

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The three individuals who died in the crash on State Road 46 near Riley on Sunday have been identified. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said that those who died were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, as well as 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township […]
RILEY, IN

Community Policy