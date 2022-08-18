CHICAGO (CBS) -- A story more than 500 days in the making.A mother has been waiting that long to bring her baby girl Autumn home from the NICU. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza was there for this emotional celebration and has more on how the hospital staff and family worked together to make it happen.Into the elevator, past the escalator and through the revolving door, more than 500 days later, baby Autumn finally took her first breath of fresh air."She's never seen outside. And literally, she felt the wind. She started sneezing you know normal kids stuff that we take for...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO