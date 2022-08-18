ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after suspects reportedly kick in door of Mississippi music studio and start shooting

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call of a shooting at a residence on Mill Creek Road, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. Summit resident La’Curtis Hacket, 22, and two other people had...
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
wcbi.com

Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Shots fired in Olive Branch

Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision. According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wcbi.com

Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman accused of using Quit Claim Deeds to illegally transfer homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Hickory Hill woman is charged with numerous counts of property theft, forgery, criminal impersonation, identity theft and fraudulently filing Quit Claim Deeds against several Memphians. Police say Antonia Young was able to fraudulently transfer property to a business she and her husband run. We asked Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford. According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward...
