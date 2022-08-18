Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
Man convicted for robbing woman, shooting her foot, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted of robbing a woman of cash and cell phones in his North Shelby County home and then shooting her in the foot. A Criminal Court jury convicted Edward Lee Shelton on the felony count of especially aggravated robbery which involves a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.
Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after suspects reportedly kick in door of Mississippi music studio and start shooting
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call of a shooting at a residence on Mill Creek Road, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. Summit resident La’Curtis Hacket, 22, and two other people had...
Mississippi man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in 2019 death of 6-year-old boy
A Mississippi man decided to take a plea bargain Sunday instead of facing the death penalty in a trial that was to start Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child neglect in the 2019 death of 6-year-old Camden Blair.
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
Man shot by Mississippi deputy was suspect in human trafficking sting, investigators say
A human trafficking suspect was shot by a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy Thursday after investigators say the suspect tried to run over a deputy. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Darielle Devonte Sparks, 26, of Marion, Arkansas, was shot Thursday afternoon as deputies were working a human trafficking sting operation.
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
wcbi.com
Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
DeSoto Times Today
Shots fired in Olive Branch
Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision. According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
Shooting involving Mississippi sheriff’s office reported
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday,. MBI issued a news release early Thursday morning about the incident. The shooting happened near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, according to the news release. “MBI...
Woman accused of using Quit Claim Deeds to illegally transfer homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Hickory Hill woman is charged with numerous counts of property theft, forgery, criminal impersonation, identity theft and fraudulently filing Quit Claim Deeds against several Memphians. Police say Antonia Young was able to fraudulently transfer property to a business she and her husband run. We asked Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau […]
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
wtva.com
Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford. According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward...
