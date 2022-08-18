PEORIA HEIGHTS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was hurt after a house fire broke out in a Peoria Heights basement. According to a release by the Peoria Heights Fire Department, firefighters were called around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire on Hazard Avenue. While en route, police told first responders the basement of the structure was on fire and that everyone was out.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO