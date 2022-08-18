Read full article on original website
No injuries reported after house fire in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was hurt after a house fire broke out in a Peoria Heights basement. According to a release by the Peoria Heights Fire Department, firefighters were called around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire on Hazard Avenue. While en route, police told first responders the basement of the structure was on fire and that everyone was out.
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
No injuries reported in Bloomington House fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire near Indiana Street and Erickson Avenue Saturday. According to a Bloomington fire press release, fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of the house at approximately 12:11 p.m. Medic 4 arrived on the...
UPDATE: Man killed in Saturday night Peoria shooting
UPDATE (12:02 a.m.) - The Peoria Police chief confirmed a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. There, they found the man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are...
UPDATE: Missing man located in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Fire causes thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Early morning Peoria house fire causes $50,000 worth of damages
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one is hurt after Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a reported house fire Friday morning. Crews arrived to the scene of S. Easton Ave. near Peace Community Church of Peoria around 2 a.m. to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the front door and an upper window.
Man arrested after truck crashes into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police chase led to a truck crashing into the Peoria Civic Center early Saturday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were flagged down near Main Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 4:05 a.m. and were told about a man sitting in a truck and flashing a gun.
Man found dead in U-Haul van identified
PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Peoria man identified, discovered deceased inside U-Haul in Peoria shopping center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The body of a man found in a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of the Kohl’s has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man was identified as Zachary T. Rohman, 32, of South Westmorland Avenue in Peoria. Harwood says there...
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
Peoria's 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation. Hazardous household waste collection cancelled for …. Inaugural Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day to …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking …. Coroner identifies...
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Bullets damage car Aug. 8 on North Prairie Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A parked vehicle in northern Galesburg was heavily damaged by gunfire, according to a police report. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prairie Street at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a red, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier parked....
Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a...
Woman arrested after stabbing incident in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested after a stabbing incident outside the Trolley bar in West Peoria at approximately 2:12 a.m. Saturday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 31-year-old Whitney Pierce was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery with a knife. During an argument,...
Galesburg burglaries roundup: Mowers, car, cash, collectables stolen from garages, cars
GALESBURG — Here are the recent burglaries reported in Galesburg. A 40” x 24” steel mesh cart valued at $150 was reported stolen from outside Mary Allen West Tower at 4:16 p.m. Thursday. The theft reportedly occurred between 3-3p.m. A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower valued at...
How yards are uniting the East Bluff community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
