We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.

1 DAY AGO