KING-5
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
q13fox.com
Record-setting heat Thursday in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Temperatures could soar to record setting highs Thursday afternoon as a strong ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Pacific Northwest. Today's record high temp at Sea-Tac is 88 degrees. Seattle should have no problem breaking that today with high clouds and sunshine. It may feel a more humid today with this cloud cover.
Boat Crashes Into Another Boat On Lake Washington, 5 Hurt
Authorities say one of the boats fled the scene after the crash.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
KING-5
Are you an over packer? Here are tips to know to get that carry on closed
SEATTLE — The worst part of a vacation, besides the pile of laundry when you get back, is packing! Not just making sure it all fits, but thinking about wardrobe options so you don't over pack. But wouldn't you know it? Stylist Darcy Camden is headed to Mexico soon...
Alaska Airlines passenger shares scary video at Sea-Tac Airport
A viewer sent KIRO 7 News a video showing a scary moment when a plane was leaving for San Diego. The video shows a large piece of metal paneling on the wing flapping and tearing off. KIRO 7 News reached out to Alaska Airlines, who told us Flight 558 from...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best ice cream shop in the Emerald City.
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
seattlemet.com
What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
kpug1170.com
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
KING-5
Here's why a familiar mystery truck is roaming around Seattle
SEATTLE — A new breed of hot dog has come to Seattle. Inspired by Venezuelan-style hotdogs, Scooby Dogs have a generous amount of toppings including Scooby Sauce and crunchy string potatoes. "This Scooby Sauce is a mayonnaise-based cilantro sauce with a little bit of something, something, that's a mystery,...
Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Face Potential ban in Seattle
Many Seattle residents' least-favorite alarm clock may be phased out as early as the beginning of 2025. A resolution sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson would phase out gas-powered leaf blower usage by the city and its contractors by January 2025, or later if necessary. By January 2027, or...
natureworldnews.com
Northwest at Risk Due to Intense Heat Wave
Since this past weekend, temperatures in the Pacific Northwest have been rising, and according to AccuWeather meteorologists, this trend will continue for the rest of the week. Intense Heat. Seattle is expected to see temperatures roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average, with a high in the upper 80s F. On...
