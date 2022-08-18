ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Tractor trailers collide in Vernon, closing some I-84 lanes, officials say

VERNON — Two tractor trailers collided Monday morning on Interstate 84, shutting down all eastbound lanes at one point, the state Department of Transportation says. All eastbound lanes were shut down about 8:50 a.m. and the Life Star helicopter ambulance was on the highway to take an injured person to the hospital. One lane was reopened to traffic by 9:30 a.m.
VERNON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired

2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Car strikes building in Newington, officials say

NEWINGTON — A car struck a building overnight in town, firefighters said. Officials said a fire crew was at the scene early Monday morning, and at least one person needed to be extricated from the vehicle. They didn’t say in the Facebook post when or where the crash happened,...
NEWINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Stratford, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Stratford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Stratford, CT
Accidents
Stratford, CT
Cars
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Crash With Serious Injuries in Stratford

Stratford Police said they're investigating a serious crash that happened near Interstate 95 on Thursday. Officials said the accident involved two vehicles and happened on South Avenue and I-95. The road remains closed at this time. Serious injuries are being reported. It's unclear when the road will reopen. No additional...
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street

On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say

SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Police#Traffic Accident#Dot
Register Citizen

Hartford police investigating overnight shooting

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of Berlin Turnpike, at a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He […]
BERLIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 12

Officials: Fire breaks out at Stratford home

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the blaze and if there were any injuries.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in connection to 2021 double fatal crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has turned himself into state police following a double fatal crash in Woodbridge on Route 15 in August of 2021. Police said a car with seven people inside veered into the right shoulder near exit 58 and struck a tree. A passenger, who was identified as Siyania Albio-Defernandez was […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy