Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Tractor trailers collide in Vernon, closing some I-84 lanes, officials say
VERNON — Two tractor trailers collided Monday morning on Interstate 84, shutting down all eastbound lanes at one point, the state Department of Transportation says. All eastbound lanes were shut down about 8:50 a.m. and the Life Star helicopter ambulance was on the highway to take an injured person to the hospital. One lane was reopened to traffic by 9:30 a.m.
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say
A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired
2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
Register Citizen
Car strikes building in Newington, officials say
NEWINGTON — A car struck a building overnight in town, firefighters said. Officials said a fire crew was at the scene early Monday morning, and at least one person needed to be extricated from the vehicle. They didn’t say in the Facebook post when or where the crash happened,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Crash With Serious Injuries in Stratford
Stratford Police said they're investigating a serious crash that happened near Interstate 95 on Thursday. Officials said the accident involved two vehicles and happened on South Avenue and I-95. The road remains closed at this time. Serious injuries are being reported. It's unclear when the road will reopen. No additional...
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
greenwichfreepress.com
DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street
On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
Register Citizen
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle In East Hartford Crash, Police Say
A 51-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in East Hartford around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, on Route 2 near Exit 5. According to the state police, Glenn Pelletier, of Plainville, was killed when for an unknown reason, his 2005...
Register Citizen
Hartford police investigating overnight shooting
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of Berlin Turnpike, at a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Officials: Fire breaks out at Stratford home
Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the blaze and if there were any injuries.
Seen Her? Stratford Police Department Issues Silver Alert For Missing Woman
Police in Fairfield County issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman. The Stratford Police Department announced on Sunday, Aug. 21, that Ida Dicocco has been reported missing. Dicocco is described as being 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair, authorities said. Police said Dicocco speaks...
News 12
Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home
Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
Man charged in connection to 2021 double fatal crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has turned himself into state police following a double fatal crash in Woodbridge on Route 15 in August of 2021. Police said a car with seven people inside veered into the right shoulder near exit 58 and struck a tree. A passenger, who was identified as Siyania Albio-Defernandez was […]
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
Register Citizen
Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s parking lot armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN — Police say they are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an individual during a meetup in the McDonald’s parking lot at 611 South Main St. on Saturday. The suspect, who was described as a heavyset male wearing a gray hoodie and dark shorts,...
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Register Citizen
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
Comments / 0