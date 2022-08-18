VERNON — Two tractor trailers collided Monday morning on Interstate 84, shutting down all eastbound lanes at one point, the state Department of Transportation says. All eastbound lanes were shut down about 8:50 a.m. and the Life Star helicopter ambulance was on the highway to take an injured person to the hospital. One lane was reopened to traffic by 9:30 a.m.

