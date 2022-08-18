Read full article on original website
Zesto’s Drive-In celebrates historic 70th year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville staple is celebrating seven decades of servicing the community. Zesto’s Drive-In on Riverside Drive is ringing in this anniversary with free ice cream cones for every six dollars spent on food. The owners say they’re also giving back to the community by raising money for several neighborhood organizations by […]
wevv.com
Annual 'Dog Day Downtown' event happening in Evansville in September
The 3rd annual Dog Day Downtown presented by German American Bank is happening in downtown Evansville next month. The event will take place on September 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include free activities such as a dog agility course, dog adoptions, free nail trimmings, free...
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
WBKO
HydroFair makes return to Owensboro riverfront
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - HydroFair is back on the Owensboro riverfront. The city was buzzing with excitement as residents and tourists came to watch the speedboats race through the Ohio River. Attendees couldn’t have painted a more picture-perfect day weather-wise to come out to the riverfront and watch some boat...
wevv.com
2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations
Tickets for the 2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations event will be on sale starting September 1st. The event is a self-guided experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown trail. Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins, and lights illuminate the trail. The trail is from the...
Hydro Fair championship wraps up in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The second year of Hydro Fest wrapped up with championships races on Sunday. The drivers were in their race day mode and getting into the winners mindset. In the APBA Championship, the boats are divided into seven categories differing in their size, weight, how fast they can go, and how much […]
Boil advisory still ongoing in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Late Saturday night, the water department in Ohio County issued a boil water advisory for certain areas in the county. Although some residents now have access to water, city officials tell us the advisory is still ongoing. We’re told the issue happened after a leak was found around 9 p.m. […]
14news.com
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. Evansville police say two men were found shot on East Riverside Drive near Linwood Avenue. Then police say, a bit later, another person was found shot in the alley behind the address the of first shooting. We’re...
Bank to open micro branch on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A bank with over a hundred years of history serving the Tri-State announced new plans for a micro branch in Evansville. Peoples Bank says they’re working on opening the new branch at 4502 W Lloyd Expressway in 2023. The bank currently has four locations spread across Warrick and Vanderburgh counties. The […]
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
The Kentucky Headhunters, Confederate Railroad coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to the RiverPark Center. According to the RiverPark Center’s website, The Kentucky Headhunters are a band that plays a hybrid of honky tonk, blues, and Southern rock. Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90s. Some of […]
14news.com
Man rescued from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was rescued from the Ohio River in Henderson over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened on Riverport Road around 6 Sunday evening. Deputies say the man was chest-deep in the water. He was taken to the Deaconess Henderson Hospital to be...
Craft Beer Pop-Up is no more for Downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The city came 38 tickets shy in order to host a Craft Beer Pop-Up event this summer. City officials say of the 100 tickets they needed to sell for the event to go on, only 62 people made purchases. The event was scheduled for August 18, with funding needed to be […]
HydroFair starts second year in Owensboro
The Owensboro riverfront is sounding a little louder than usual today as the HydroFair returns.
14news.com
Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Updated: 10 hours ago. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of...
14news.com
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
14news.com
Crews in Jasper to shut down West 13th Street
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Jasper will be shutting down West 13th Street to replace a storm sewer Monday. That’s between Emily Street and Altmeyer Road and includes the intersection of Kuebler Place. The closure should be in place by 8 a.m. That will be blocked through Thursday.
Three people shot overnight in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
