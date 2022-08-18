ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
FOX Sports

SEC preview: Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia all CFP contenders

It ain’t about if the SEC is going to get a team in the College Football Playoff, it’s about how many. That’s what the conference has become over the last 20 years — a league that is, without question, the best in the sport. In that...
NFL
247Sports

VIDEO: Auburn defensive line technique drills

AUBURN, Alabama–Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh instructs the Tigers during a practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium where Auburn will open the 2022 football season with a game vs. the Mercer Bears. Brumbaugh, a former standout defensive lineman for the Tigers, is back on the Plains this season to coach the position he played for Bryan Harsin's team.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC

Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
OXFORD, MS
The Game Haus

2022 SEC Football Preview: Georgia Bulldogs

The college football season is fast approaching, which means TGH will preview SEC team’s season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview for the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and Georgia finally broke through in Kirby’s 7th year at Georgia. They won the National Championship. Despite being thwarted by his predecessor in the first four meetings with Nick Saban – including a 2021 game – the Bulldogs overcame the biggest of obstacles to take home the trophy.
ATHENS, GA

