The college football season is fast approaching, which means TGH will preview SEC team’s season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview for the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and Georgia finally broke through in Kirby’s 7th year at Georgia. They won the National Championship. Despite being thwarted by his predecessor in the first four meetings with Nick Saban – including a 2021 game – the Bulldogs overcame the biggest of obstacles to take home the trophy.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO