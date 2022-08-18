Read full article on original website
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
SEC Round-Up: LSU Signs Child of Former Hall of Fame QB
Former Mizzou QB Drew Lock faces intense battle with COVID; Vols commit out for season
NFL・
Tosh Lupoi explains how Dan Lanning has risen so quickly as a college football coach
Oregon hired Dan Lanning coming off winning a national championship at Georgia. Having been the defensive coordinator of one of the best defenses in modern history, there were questions about who he would hire as his own defensive coordinator. The answer ended up being Tosh Lupoi. Tosh Lupoi has spent...
Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman
Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
‘It’s not a redemption year’: Mayfield beats Darnold to become Panthers starter
Baker Mayfield will start the Carolina Panthers’ regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Panthers coach Matt Rhule made the announcement on the team’s website on Monday. Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the...
FOX Sports
SEC preview: Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia all CFP contenders
It ain’t about if the SEC is going to get a team in the College Football Playoff, it’s about how many. That’s what the conference has become over the last 20 years — a league that is, without question, the best in the sport. In that...
NFL・
Gators pushing hard to flip this blue-chip edge committed to Penn State
Florida football has been rolling on the recruiting front with a flurry of recent signings that propelled the Orange and Blue into the top 10 of many of the most prestigious recruiting rankings. While Billy Napier and his staff have been focused on maximizing the returns from the deep prospect...
247Sports
VIDEO: Auburn defensive line technique drills
AUBURN, Alabama–Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh instructs the Tigers during a practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium where Auburn will open the 2022 football season with a game vs. the Mercer Bears. Brumbaugh, a former standout defensive lineman for the Tigers, is back on the Plains this season to coach the position he played for Bryan Harsin's team.
ABC13 Houston
Pearland Little League prepares for game 2 against Hawaii despite rainy day
All eyes are on the sky because there is rain in the forecast in Pennsylvania on Monday. Some games over the weekend were delayed due to the weather.
Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC
Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
2022 SEC Football Preview: Georgia Bulldogs
The college football season is fast approaching, which means TGH will preview SEC team’s season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview for the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and Georgia finally broke through in Kirby’s 7th year at Georgia. They won the National Championship. Despite being thwarted by his predecessor in the first four meetings with Nick Saban – including a 2021 game – the Bulldogs overcame the biggest of obstacles to take home the trophy.
