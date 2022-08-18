ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Local NAACP Calls for Terry Resignation

The Lawrence County NAACP is calling for the resignation of Lawrence County Board of Education member Shannon Terry. Nonprofit Organization Looking to Expand into the …. Alabama A&M Names Dr. Paul A. Bryant As New Director …. News 19’s Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals!!. Parents React to Bus...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Lawrence County NAACP React to GOP Imagery

The Lawrence County NAACP hosted a press conference today saying a 6-year member of the Lawrence County Board of Education, Shanon Terry, should resign from his seat. Terry posted an image that NAACP representatives are calling "dangerous" and "disturbing."
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting

Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition. Service dogs for veterans coming to the Tennessee …. Nonprofit Organization Looking to Expand into the …. 2 Injured After Shooting in Madison. 2 Injured After Shooting in Madison. Alabama A&M Names Dr. Paul A. Bryant As New...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
WAFF

Make-A-Wish Alabama making dreams come true for 10-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The day started in Athens, with 10-year-old Luke Reaves arriving at Dealer’s Auto Auction. He thought he’d be auctioning off a car. What he thought would be a cool moment, turned into a memory to last a lifetime. “He knew he was coming, but...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Cremains of Rainsville man found in Canada; authorities need help finding his family

A law enforcement agency in Ontario, Canada, is asking the public to help them find Samuel Wilson's family. It's been more than five years since the Peterborough County, Ontario, Provincial Police received a box allegedly containing Wilson's cremated remains. The box was turned in June 25, 2017, with paperwork that said Wilson was born March 17, 1941, and from Rainsville.
RAINSVILLE, AL

