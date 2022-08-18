Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Evening’ game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Quinn Ewers was named the starting quarterback at Texas because he’s a talent who can “make all the throws,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. Sarkisian announced last week that Ewers would get the start over Hudson Card in the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe and presumably a week later against No. 1 Alabama. There’s little reason to project beyond that because Card was the starter for two games last season and then lost the job after a blowout loss to Arkansas. “I think Quinn provides the ability to make all the throws in our system. I think he’s got playmaking ability. He’s got natural passing ability,” Sarkisian said in his first public comments since announcing the decision. “It was a tough decision.” What Ewers doesn’t have is much experience. He hasn’t played meaningful football since his junior year of high school.
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee. The third officer holds him against the pavement. In video recorded from a car nearby, someone yells at officers to stop hitting the man in the head. Two of the officers appear to look up and say something back to the person who yelled. The officers’ comments could not be heard clearly on the video.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don’t include a pregnancy or a child she isn’t prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion. The music education student from Plano, Texas, had worked out that plan with her mother in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that overturned the landmark Roe...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 87 votes.
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday designated up to $37.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to private groups and public agencies to help students catch up on learning they missed during the pandemic. Kemp directed $12 million to Boys & Girls Clubs statewide for tutoring...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier who was killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson, U.S. Army officials said Monday. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. Army officials said he died on July 16, 1950 while fighting the North Korean People’s Army along the Kum River north of Taejon, South Korea.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm was heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area Saturday and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, known as the Rio Bravo in Mexico. That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas. The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham is holding up the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause as a shield as he tries to avoid testifying before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to illegally influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to ask the South Carolina Republican about two phone calls she says he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks after the 2020 general election, as well as the circumstances and logistics surrounding those calls. Raffensperger said at the time that Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, a question he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes. Graham’s attorneys have argued that the calls were made as part of his legislative duties and that the speech or debate clause gives him absolute protection from having to testify. The legal back-and-forth has already delayed Graham’s testimony, which had been been set for Tuesday.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing a scheme against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative. “These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?” After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Fox and Croft were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but “we believe it is our missing person.” The body was found when the teen’s submerged car was located, but officials offered no theory of how it ended up in the water. Volunteer divers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose said they found Kiely Rodni of Truckee on Sunday inside her car, which they said came to rest upside down under about 14 feet (4.2 meters) of water in Prosser Reservoir, about 55 feet (16.7 meters) offshore. Adventures with Purpose search members Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn briefly described the search in a Facebook livestream Monday morning. Rinn said they were limited in the scope of details they could release. The Oregon-based group says it has solved more than 20 missing persons cases using sonar and search-and-rescue techniques for its dive team.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in the northwest of the state. Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Monday that New York-based Hess Corp., the pipeline’s owner, reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size to be 8,400 gallons (31,797 liters). Rockman said Monday that the spill now appears to be at least 100 times larger than that. It was not immediately known what caused the leak to the pipeline. Agency officials were on scene to oversee the cleanup and investigate the spill, said Rockman, who heads the department’s division of water quality. Rockman said it was unknown if any drinking water sources were threatened or how much land was affected.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has closed on approximately 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, with plans to build the Company’s third manufacturing site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005128/en/ A preliminary site plan for the future manufacturing facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames. Workers have dug trenches and built barriers to help keep the flood of muddy, ash-laden runoff from causing more damage so it won’t further contaminate the drinking water supply for the community of more than 10,000 that sits at the edge of the forest. The clock is ticking for Las Vegas, a college town and economic hub for ranchers and farmers who have called this rural expanse of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range home for generations.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s near-total abortion ban appears to have a serious conflict with a federal law governing emergency health care treatment, a federal judge said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the Republican-led state of Idaho earlier this month, saying the abortion ban set to take effect on Thursday violates a federal law requiring Medicare-funded hospitals to provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients experiencing medical emergencies. Idaho’s law criminalizes all abortions in “clinically diagnosable pregnancies,” but allows physicians to defend themselves in court by arguing the procedure was necessary to avert the death of the mother. U.S. District Senior Judge B. Lynn Winmill said the potential conflict is because Idaho’s law doesn’t appear to account for cases when a pregnant person might face serious medical consequences if the pregnancy is continued. “That is more than just a hypothetical concern,” Winmill told attorneys on both sides during oral arguments in Boise’s federal courthouse. The judge said he would decide by the end of the day on Wednesday whether to temporarily block the strict abortion ban while the lawsuit proceeds.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.
