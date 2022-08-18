ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-7-5, FB: 2

(six, seven, five; FB: two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Ex-Clemson baseball coach Lee embracing role as SC assistant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Monte Lee, born about a half hour from South Carolina, learned long ago the importance of the Gamecocks’ fierce rivalry with Clemson. Now, Lee walks a seldom-traveled path as Clemson’s ex-baseball coach who’s joined South Carolina’s dugout as that team’s new associate head coach and recruiting coordinator less than three months after clearing out his office with the Tigers. Lee’s ready for the catcalls, the hurt feelings and strange looks he’ll get by many who hold this baseball battle with sacred significance — and just second to the school’s yearly football game. “In this state, there is no Yankees and Red Sox,” Lee said Monday. “We are the Yankees and the Red Sox”
CLEMSON, SC
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Exhibition games are not guaranteed wins, just ask Lamont Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's 2022-2023 basketball schedule tips off with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against a Mars Hill team led by former Gamecock Larry Davis. The game will give fans their first look at the first Lamont Paris team at South Carolina. Paris hopes his first exhibition game in Columbia will go better than his first exhibition at Chattanooga.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee. The third officer holds him against the pavement. In video recorded from a car nearby, someone yells at officers to stop hitting the man in the head. Two of the officers appear to look up and say something back to the person who yelled. The officers’ comments could not be heard clearly on the video.
MULBERRY, AR
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbia For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbia for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Columbia. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
wkdzradio.com

South Carolina ‘Likely’ To Indict Florentine

Jurisdiction is going to play a key role in the case of Joseph Florentine — a Rock Hill, South Carolina man charged with the murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Nichole Renee Florentine. During a Friday morning pre-trial conference in Caldwell County...
ROCK HILL, SC
wpde.com

University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

Storms become widespread Sunday afternoon and evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking towards Sunday, it looks like we could see multiple rounds of rain. Models are indicating scattered to widespread storms will be possible. If we see any locations get storms training we could see some isolated flooding concerns. As we go into next week, a cold...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Kennedy to lead financial aid at Newberry College

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid. Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her alma mater, Benedict College.
NEWBERRY, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
504K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy