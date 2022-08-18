ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

6-8-2-7, FB: 2

(six, eight, two, seven; FB: two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-Clemson baseball coach Lee embracing role as SC assistant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Monte Lee, born about a half hour from South Carolina, learned long ago the importance of the Gamecocks’ fierce rivalry with Clemson. Now, Lee walks a seldom-traveled path as Clemson’s ex-baseball coach who’s joined South Carolina’s dugout as that team’s new associate head coach and recruiting coordinator less than three months after clearing out his office with the Tigers. Lee’s ready for the catcalls, the hurt feelings and strange looks he’ll get by many who hold this baseball battle with sacred significance — and just second to the school’s yearly football game. “In this state, there is no Yankees and Red Sox,” Lee said Monday. “We are the Yankees and the Red Sox”
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee. The third officer holds him against the pavement. In video recorded from a car nearby, someone yells at officers to stop hitting the man in the head. Two of the officers appear to look up and say something back to the person who yelled. The officers’ comments could not be heard clearly on the video.
MULBERRY, AR
The Associated Press

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don’t include a pregnancy or a child she isn’t prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and if she were to become pregnant, she would travel out of state for an abortion. The music education student from Plano, Texas, had worked out that plan with her mother in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that overturned the landmark Roe...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Nine of the state’s 105 counties conducted the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, covered most of the costs. He is vowing to sue for a full statewide recount. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict or ban abortion. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes and those opposed to it lost 87 votes.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Zion hiker lost, Dallas cars submerged as floods hit US

An Arizona woman was still missing Monday after being swept away at Utah’s Zion National Park three days earlier as flooding surged through the southwestern United States and imperiled tourists visiting the region’s scenic parks. Farther east, heavy rains pummeled the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday, causing streets...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. The jury got the case around noon after a morning of final remarks, including a fiery challenge by defense lawyers who accused the FBI of manufacturing the scheme. Prosecutors, however, called that a phony narrative. “These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles and guns and a plan to kidnap her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “And they made a real bomb. That’s far enough, isn’t it?” After a nine-day trial, Kessler repeatedly urged jurors to also focus on what Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were saying months before the FBI placed undercover agents and informants inside the group that summer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Finalizes Closing for St. Marys Manufacturing Facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has closed on approximately 29 acres in St. Marys, Georgia, with plans to build the Company’s third manufacturing site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005128/en/ A preliminary site plan for the future manufacturing facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded guilty early this year in Spokane County Superior Court. The 20-year-old Sharpe showed no emotion as Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down a sentence that was twice what defense attorneys had requested. After serving his sentence, Sharpe will have to go before a sentencing review board prior to his release, Price ruled. The board will evaluate Sharpe’s likelihood to reoffend and his level of rehabilitation. He will get credit for the nearly five years he has already been in custody, the judge said.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames. Workers have dug trenches and built barriers to help keep the flood of muddy, ash-laden runoff from causing more damage so it won’t further contaminate the drinking water supply for the community of more than 10,000 that sits at the edge of the forest. The clock is ticking for Las Vegas, a college town and economic hub for ranchers and farmers who have called this rural expanse of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range home for generations.
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Associated Press

Hiker dies in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers) up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet (30 meters). She was pronounced dead at the scene, Wunsch said.
CORBETT, OR
The Associated Press

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but “we believe it is our missing person.” Volunteer divers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose said they found Kiely Rodni of Truckee on Sunday inside her car, which they said came to rest upside down under about 14 feet (4.2 meters) of water in Prosser Reservoir, about 55 feet (16.7 meters) offshore. Adventures with Purpose search members Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn briefly described the search in a Facebook livestream Monday morning. Rinn said they were limited in the scope of details they could release. The Oregon-based group says it has solved more than 20 missing persons cases using sonar and search-and-rescue techniques for its dive team.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Associated Press

Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. Susan Lopez who was appointed as state attorney for the Tampa area after DeSantis removed Andrew Warren from office told her staff last week that she is rescinding the practice. The Tampa Bay Times reports that local leaders and experts fear that the change will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred an investigation into her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general. The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem for her role in her daughter’s appraiser licensure, though it didn’t specify the action. The board’s moves potentially escalate the ramifications of investigations into Noem. The Republican governor...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper's transfer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughter while serving on the Democrat’s security detail, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes two years after the relationship — and the trooper’s apparent banishment to a post near the Canadian border — became the subject of newspaper headlines. There was public speculation at the time that Cuomo had personally ordered the trooper transferred to a post about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of the governor’s mansion because he was upset about the relationship. The report by Inspector General Lucy Lang does not address whether the governor requested the trooper’s transfer. Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said Friday that he had no role in it.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
504K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy