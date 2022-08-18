Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bozeman Police Dept. to offer Citizens Police Academy this September
MISSOULA, Mont. — This fall, the Bozeman Police Department is offering a Citizens Police Academy to inform people what it's like to be an officer, detective or SWAT member. The goal is to promote and enrich citizen understanding of the police department's role in the community. While the academy...
NBCMontana
Move in continues at Montana State University
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University students continue to move in Monday, as the Catapalooza welcoming fair also gets underway. More than 350 organizations and vendors are participating today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as students try to get settled. This is the 20th year for this welcoming...
NBCMontana
Officials meet to discuss fentanyl crisis in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — State officials held a conference in Gallatin County on Friday to discuss efforts to stop the fentanyl crisis in Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines spoke with state and local officials about the spread of illegal drugs coming across the U.S. southern border.
Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!
As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
8 Excellent Spots to See the Northern Lights Near Bozeman
Experts are predicting a strong geomagnetic storm, and the aurora borealis could put on quite the show for Montanans Wednesday through Friday. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Bozeman, so you should have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is predicted on August 17 but is expected to escalate to G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm on August 18.
NBCMontana
MSU football looking to get organized in Saturday's scrimmage
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Saturday marks that we’re just two weeks away from Montana State’s home opener against McNeese State, and with that comes the team's first scrimmage. This scrimmage comes as the team is closing out its third week of fall camp and from the beginning until now, everything has been running smooth.
NBCMontana
MSU football loaded at defensive back
BOZEMAN, Mont. — If there's one thing the defensive backs of Montana State University Bobcats understand it’s making a play on the ball. Last season as a team the Cats came away with 18 interceptions, 11 of those taken away by defensive backs. Much of their talent returns,...
