spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Town of Southport offering household trash disposal program
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport is offering a way for town residents to clear out up to 1,000 pounds of trash, free of charge. If you are a Town Resident and have trash that you wish to dispose of, the Town will issue your household a voucher that can be used to […]
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
cdrecycler.com
$3.3M MRF planned for New York will recycle wind turbine blades, other materials
Momentum of Western New York, a recently launched recycling company, has announced plans to develop a $3.3 million material recovery facility in Steuben County, New York, that will specialize in windmill blade recycling. As reported by The Evening Tribune, Momentum will be taking over the windmill recycling operation of T&R...
Dollar General store proposed for Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Dollar General store may be coming to Chemung County, according to plans submitted to the County Planning Board. The minutes for the August 2 Chemung County Planning Board meeting showed plans submitted to build a Dollar General at 163 Daniel Zenker Drive in the Town of Big Flats. The […]
Alert canceled for man with dementia from Schuyler County
The adult is described as a white male standing at 6'0" and weighing 180 pounds.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegany County expires Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that quickly intensified over northern Pennsylvania. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for portions of Allegany County was allowed to expire. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail...
chronicle-express.com
Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan
PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira/Corning NAACP to Hold School Supply Giveaway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira-Corning NAACP will hold a back to school supplies giveaway with a concentration on book bags. The event will take place August 20th beginning at 12:00 noon outside the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Sullivan Street. It will continue until all supplies are gone.
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
NewsChannel 36
$678,000 in Opioid Settlement Funds will be Approved by Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County legislature will approve $678,000 in opioid settlement funds for use by four local agencies. The money will go toward organizations such as the Office of Community Services (OCS), Catholic Charities; the Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee; and the Corning Youth Center. The money is...
NewsChannel 36
Back to School at Hawk Threads
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Corning Painted-Post school system has Hawk Threads, a donation center, set up for everyone's back-to-school needs. Julie Pusateri, a school counselor at Corning Painted-Post High School said this is a special spot because it shows how much the community cares about its students. “Kids can...
NewsChannel 36
Man Rescued From Cascadilla Gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man was rescued by the Ithaca Fire Department early Friday morning after he fell roughly 75 feet inside the trail in the Cascadilla Gorge. Just after 1:30 AM Friday morning, Tompkins County 911 received a call stating there was a man who had fallen near Highland Avenue and that he was bleeding.
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
New Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store Opening in Vestal
Discounted apparel and footwear items are going to be offered at a new Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale store on the Vestal Parkway. The company has set up shop in the space that had been occupied by a Price Rite grocery store in the Parkway Plaza. The Warehouse Sale outlet...
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A New York woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pa. last week. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August […]
