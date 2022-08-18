ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Dollar General store proposed for Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Dollar General store may be coming to Chemung County, according to plans submitted to the County Planning Board. The minutes for the August 2 Chemung County Planning Board meeting showed plans submitted to build a Dollar General at 163 Daniel Zenker Drive in the Town of Big Flats. The […]
chronicle-express.com

Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan

PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
PENN YAN, NY
County
Schuyler County, NY
Big Frog 104

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira/Corning NAACP to Hold School Supply Giveaway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira-Corning NAACP will hold a back to school supplies giveaway with a concentration on book bags. The event will take place August 20th beginning at 12:00 noon outside the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Sullivan Street. It will continue until all supplies are gone.
ELMIRA, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
LAKEVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

$678,000 in Opioid Settlement Funds will be Approved by Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County legislature will approve $678,000 in opioid settlement funds for use by four local agencies. The money will go toward organizations such as the Office of Community Services (OCS), Catholic Charities; the Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee; and the Corning Youth Center. The money is...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Back to School at Hawk Threads

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Corning Painted-Post school system has Hawk Threads, a donation center, set up for everyone's back-to-school needs. Julie Pusateri, a school counselor at Corning Painted-Post High School said this is a special spot because it shows how much the community cares about its students. “Kids can...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Rescued From Cascadilla Gorge in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man was rescued by the Ithaca Fire Department early Friday morning after he fell roughly 75 feet inside the trail in the Cascadilla Gorge. Just after 1:30 AM Friday morning, Tompkins County 911 received a call stating there was a man who had fallen near Highland Avenue and that he was bleeding.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash

Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY

