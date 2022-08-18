ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Former Kansas officer charged in serial sex assaults case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former police officer was charged Thursday in a series of sexual crimes that occurred between 2012 and 2018 while he worked for the Hutchinson, Kansas, police department, authorities said.

Todd Allen, 51, who was a Hutchinson police officer for about 20 years, was charged with 24 counts, including 17 felonies involving multiple charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, The Hutchinson News reported.

Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffrey Hooper and District Attorney Tom Stanton declined to comment on any evidence tying Allen to the crimes. Hooper also declined to say if Allen was in uniform when the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

The criminal complaint listed 10 sexual assault victims and five others who alleged breach of privacy.

Allen was being held on $250,000 bond. Allen said during his first court appearance Thursday that he had begun communicating with an attorney, whose name was not immediately available.

The News reported that Allen was a school resource officer in 11 schools from at least 1996 through 2001.

Hooper said in a news conference Wednesday that a sexual assault occurred in a city park shortly after he became chief in 2018. Officers linked that assault to several others that had occurred earlier and appeared to be tied to one person.

The assaults stopped after Hooper publicized the alleged assaults in 2018, he said.

Allen, who joined the Hutchinson police force in 1994, resigned shortly after the sexual assaults were publicized in 2018.

A break in those cases came this year, when Hutchinson police began investigating a series of complaints about prowling or “window peeping,” Hooper said. Officers were able to determine those calls apparently were linked to the earlier sexual assaults and Allen was arrested on Wednesday, the chief said.

In 2018, Hooper said all the victims were females, ages 15 to 28, and all the assaults occurred between 9:30 p.m. and the early morning. He said the assailant would approach women sitting in a vehicle, shine a bright light in their face and identify himself as a police officer or park security.

The assailant, who sometimes work a mask, told the victim to get out of the car and assaulted them, Hooper said in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the victim in a deadly shooting in Old Town early Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to the department, on Sunday […]
WICHITA, KS
truecrimedaily

Kansas man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is found strangled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on several charges after a woman was found strangled inside a home. According to KSNT-TV, on Saturday, July 23, Hutchinson Police Department officers went to a residence at 2:09 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with injuries to her face. A neighbor reportedly called police when she saw the woman standing outside with her injuries. The woman was then allegedly directed back inside the home by a man.
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
504K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy