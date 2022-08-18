ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. near 87th St. and Lawn Ave. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three shot near Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to a shooting near the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Three were shot, with two in critical condition, according to Kenosha P.D. via Facebook. A 31-year-old male suspect is currently in custody. The altercation allegedly started...
KENOSHA, WI
City
Glendale, WI
Glendale, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WISN

Man killed in road rage shooting, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are calling a late-night homicide a road rage shooting. It happened near 19th and Mitchell streets on Milwaukee's South Side around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. MPD said a 31-year-old man was killed. Police told WISN 12 News a 28-year-old man is in custody and charges are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Milwaukee fire officials said the crash involved one vehicle. There were reports that the vehicle struck a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac homicide, 40-year-old man shot to death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac area man, 40, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday morning, Aug. 20 near Marquette Street and Johnson Street. Officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. following a 911 call reporting an individual laying on the ground. Investigators are looking into...
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-20-22 fdl police investigating apparent homicide

Fond du Lac police are investigating an apparent homicide. Shortly before 7:30am Saturday police and rescue personnel were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street for an individual laying on the ground. Police found a 40 year old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 3 injured, 1 arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. - Three people were shot early Saturday, Aug. 20 following a fight at a bar in Kenosha. Officers responded to the area near 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third was treated and released. A...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Police activity' closes I-94 EB at Brookfield Road

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All lanes of I-94 EB were closed at Brookfield Road as of about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. WisDOT officials said this was due to "police activity." Backups could be seen on WisDOT traffic cameras, but the traffic congestion seemed to clear quickly and things appeared to be moving pretty smoothly by about 8 p.m.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed by ex who's 'roaming the streets,' family says

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is searching for her sister's killer. Elexis Gridiron, 20, was shot and killed Aug. 12 near 76th and Brown Deer. Gridiron's sister, Deshay Campbell, said she knows who did this. Milwaukee police have not released any official information on the shooter, but Gridiron's family says...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Public Safety
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 1:15 p.m. According to police, the man and woman took $2,895 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman concealed it in a bag, and the two left the store without attempting to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated

MILWAUKEE - A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen. "It’s extremely frustrating," said Zachary Johnson, victim. Around the Merrill...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis missing man found safe

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
WEST ALLIS, WI

