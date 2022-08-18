ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

WRAL

Only 1 hurt in bizzare crash in western NC

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Franklin Fire & Rescue reported a vehicle "had came off the overpass between the two bridges and ended up on top of the second vehicle."
ACCIDENTS
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
POLITICS
lynnwoodtoday.com

Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing

Diana Thompson is engaged, but not happily. Doubts about the imminent big day lead Diana to accept a Thanksgiving invitation from her friend Jenn, who promised a relaxing time away from the city and her fiance. They travel into the mountains of North Carolina to join Jenn’s family at their remote ranch. It’s a fateful vacation, where Diana meets rodeo star Dillon McCoy and discovers he is the love of her life. Danger stalks Dillon now though, and that puts Diana’s life at risk too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
abcnews4.com

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Marion, NC USA

I was camping in Nebo,NC went to Countryside Barbecue to eat. Saw the purple heart hanging on the rocking chair. I stopped and read what it said. I need a home! I did not get it then. Went in, ate and on the way out I stopped again and read it. I took the heart and pulled up the website on my phone to see what it meant. I was so overwhelmed when I read where it said if you found a quilted heart it was meant for you. I know a angle sent this for me. God bless the hands that quilted it with love 💕 and to top it off it was purple my favorite color 💜 Thank you for spreading God’s Love!
NEBO, NC
WRAL News

'Bizarre, but miraculous': One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car in western NC

Franklin, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a "bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision." Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of a two-car crash. Once they arrived on scene, responders found a much more complex situation.
FRANKLIN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture

A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC

