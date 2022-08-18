Read full article on original website
'Bizarre, but miraculous': One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car in western NC
Franklin, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a "bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision." Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of a two-car crash. Once they arrived on scene, responders found a much more complex situation.
