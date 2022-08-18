These websites are giving free bonuses to bet on sports in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNW) — Kansas gaming officials have officially announced a start date for sports betting in the state, Sept. 1, and some mobile betting websites are giving Kansans free bonuses to place bets on their favorite teams.

Right now, there are five online platforms that are prepping for launch on Sept. 1: FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, Caesars, BetMGM, and Penn National Gaming (Barstool).

Three of those sportsbooks, FanDuel, BetMGM, and DraftKings, are offering bonuses to Kansans who sign up on their websites.

FanDuel and DraftKings are offering a $100 bonus when you sign up on their websites, and BetMGM gives Kansans a $200 bonus.

To get the bonus for DraftKings, all you need to do is opt in after you create your account and log in. You will not see the funds immediately. They will be added when sports betting goes live in Kansas.

FanDuel does not give Kansans the opportunity to see bets right now but will when it goes live. According to their website, you can pre-register on their website to opt-in for the bonus.

For BetMGM, creating an account opts you in and will give you the funds via its app as soon as sports betting goes live in Kansas.

The other two platforms, Caesars and Barstool Sportsbook , have not announced any bonuses yet.

The legislation that legalized sports wagering was passed in May.

