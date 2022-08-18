ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

25th annual Osun Festival begins Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Manga African Dance will host the 25th annual Osun Dance Festival Sept. 9 through 11. Each day of the festival will be held at a different location. A seniors and students concert will be held at the West End Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by a forum at 6 p.m. The Emma Darnell Aviation Museum will hold a pair of drum classes beginning at noon Sept. 10 and a concert at 8 p.m. Sunday will close out the festival with a series of drum classes at the Little Five Points Community Center beginning at 10 a.m.
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Atlanta BeltLine is Hosting A Block Party on August 20 to Bring Awareness to New Businesses in Pilot Program

Six businesses were selected for the Atlanta BeltLine MarketPlace pilot program. The businesses will receive affordable commercial spaces with storefronts. The pilot program includes Black-owned businesses, veterans, families and members of the LGBTQ+ community: Cococakes by Coco; Good As Burgers; Grady Baby Company & Apparel ; Not As Famous Cookie Company; PinkPothos and Urban Grind.
Gresham Branch Library in DeKalb County in need of funding and TLC

Exterior of Gresham Branch LibraryPhoto by Jerrod Moore. The Dekalb County Public Library System had humble beginnings, starting in Lithonia with Miss Lula Almand founding the Lithonia Public Library in 1907. Since then, that one library has flourished into the Dekalb County Public Library System, which now operates 22 library facilities throughout DeKalb County. As of 2019, the budget for the DeKalb County Public Library System was well over 19 million dollars. Unfortunately, it seems that not many of those dollars have matriculated to the Gresham Branch in Southeast DeKalb.
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary

ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life

The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
New film shares the stories of Black and brown students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new film is sharing the stories of Black and brown students who are on the frontlines of social change. Director and Executive Producer Stacey DeWitt joined Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the new film. Watch the interview above and click here for more information...
