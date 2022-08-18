Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Related
CBS 46
25th annual Osun Festival begins Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Manga African Dance will host the 25th annual Osun Dance Festival Sept. 9 through 11. Each day of the festival will be held at a different location. A seniors and students concert will be held at the West End Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, followed by a forum at 6 p.m. The Emma Darnell Aviation Museum will hold a pair of drum classes beginning at noon Sept. 10 and a concert at 8 p.m. Sunday will close out the festival with a series of drum classes at the Little Five Points Community Center beginning at 10 a.m.
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
WXIA 11 Alive
Pan African Festival held in Decatur
The event served as a way to empower, advocate and organize people of African descent. it took place one the Decatur Square.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
carvdnstone.com
Atlanta BeltLine is Hosting A Block Party on August 20 to Bring Awareness to New Businesses in Pilot Program
Six businesses were selected for the Atlanta BeltLine MarketPlace pilot program. The businesses will receive affordable commercial spaces with storefronts. The pilot program includes Black-owned businesses, veterans, families and members of the LGBTQ+ community: Cococakes by Coco; Good As Burgers; Grady Baby Company & Apparel ; Not As Famous Cookie Company; PinkPothos and Urban Grind.
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
wabe.org
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gresham Branch Library in DeKalb County in need of funding and TLC
Exterior of Gresham Branch LibraryPhoto by Jerrod Moore. The Dekalb County Public Library System had humble beginnings, starting in Lithonia with Miss Lula Almand founding the Lithonia Public Library in 1907. Since then, that one library has flourished into the Dekalb County Public Library System, which now operates 22 library facilities throughout DeKalb County. As of 2019, the budget for the DeKalb County Public Library System was well over 19 million dollars. Unfortunately, it seems that not many of those dollars have matriculated to the Gresham Branch in Southeast DeKalb.
WXIA 11 Alive
Family hands out fliers at Piedmont Park in search for missing Allahnia Lenoir
For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen walking into an apartment complex along Peachtree Street.
CBS 46
Zion Hill Baptist Church to celebrate 150-year anniversary with upcoming events
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The year-long celebration of the 150-year anniversary of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Atlanta will continue with two upcoming events for parishioners and the public to enjoy. According to officials, “a call to worship and to love and serve others. Love and Service are the cornerstones...
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
fox5atlanta.com
'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary
ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Giuliani testifies and South Dekalb residents get to stay in their homes...for now
Some 200 residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex can stay in their homes. In June, their leases were unexpectedly terminated, but now the county and property owners say they are working together to help those who live there. Students versus heat…. Those are just two of the latest...
CBS 46
New film shares the stories of Black and brown students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new film is sharing the stories of Black and brown students who are on the frontlines of social change. Director and Executive Producer Stacey DeWitt joined Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the new film. Watch the interview above and click here for more information...
THE LEGACY OF "SI'MAN BABY" LIVES ON
Listen in as Dr. Rashad Richey talks with the family of the great “SIMan” about the upcoming SiMan Stay Positive Foundation weekend. Also Dr. Richey will also making a contribution to their foundation.
Police investigating shooting in Atlanta near Spelman College
ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in downtown Atlanta, police say. Police say the officer and the suspect are Ok. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Spelman College, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 6