PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO