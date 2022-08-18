ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Huntingdon Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurel Highlands in running again for best fall foliage honors

For the third consecutive year, the Laurel Highlands region is in the running to be named the 2022 Best Destination for Fall Foliage in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The region finished eighth in last year’s voting and third in 2020. The contest includes 20 destinations...
TRAVEL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Undercover state trooper nabs New Jersey man with $50K worth of fentanyl in New Stanton

A New Jersey man is accused of exchanging $50,000 worth of suspected fentanyl for cash with an undercover state trooper Thursday in New Stanton, according to court papers. Police said Leonardo A. Ramirez, 45, of Passaic, parked in a lot on West Byers Avenue at 8 p.m. and met with a person who he believed was a street level dealer. That person was a trooper.
NEW STANTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity siblings find success in llama, alpaca show at Westmoreland Fair

A brother and sister from Unity showcased their llama-handling skills during Sunday’s llama and alpaca show at the Westmoreland Fair. Rian Gettemy, 12, earned the title of best in show with Cherry, his auburn-colored llama. Rian and his sister, McKenna, 13, also placed in showmanship and trail categories during the Sunday morning contest.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh business bankruptcies plunge in Q2

PITTSBURGH — Halfway through 2022, the year is on track to set a new low for commercial bankruptcy filings in western Pennsylvania, bypassing the 2021 record of 169. By the end of June, 68 western Pennsylvania businesses took the step, compared with 100 a year ago or 96 during the first half of 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

State health officials urge unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get polio vaccine

HARRISBURG, PA – With reports of a resurgence of polio in New York, Pennsylvania state officials are encouraging unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine. Symptoms of the Polio virus are flu-like and include sore throat, fever, nausea and stomach pain. A portion of those who contract the virus develop more serious symptoms such as paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

