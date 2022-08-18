ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Training event prepares teachers, law enforcement for spotting signs of distress in classroom

By Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSHP3_0hMiBWQ900

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization held a training session in New Bern on Thursday to help teachers, law enforcement and others learn how to spot and handle trauma situations.

The Coastal Coalition for Substance Awareness and Prevention guided schools and law enforcement agencies with training during an event at the New Bern Convention Center. They picked up tips to identify the signs of distress in the classroom and on the scene.

“If there is a situation where law enforcement is called out, and there are children involved, then they’re trauma-informed,” said Tamara Church, executive director of CCSAP. “So their approach to those children is different. And then what happens is the next day or the next school day, they communicate that with the school.”

With a new school year approaching, officials said this training couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This training is so important not only to law enforcement but specifically to school resource officers,” said Marquie Morrison-Brown, investigations captain with the New Bern Police Department. “We come across individuals who have experienced trauma in different events, different times of their life. The most important thing is knowing how to actually interact with them.”

Teaching how to recognize the behaviors and how to respond was something Becky Haas, CEO and trauma trainer with CCSAP, said isn’t always easy.

“Police had very little training on this,” Haas said. “So when a large part of your job is around traumatic events or reducing trauma, children working in a school campus and you don’t get a lot of training. So more and more of this topic. There’s a lot of interest.”

Many school administrators who attended Thursday’s workshops said they got a refresher about empathy.

“We’ve got to take care of each other … thinking about what has happened to people, we don’t need to know what the happening is. We just need to treat people with that lens,” said Stella Downs, principal at Trenton Elementary School.

T o find out more about CCSAP and its training, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

School supplies collected in ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - School is soon to be back in session, and teachers are working to make sure every student is provided for. At Beaufort County Schools’ ‘Stuff the Bus’ event, people of the community pitched in to send students back to school in style.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Bus driver shortage woes impacting Onslow school district

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As staffing shortages continue to impact just about every industry, school districts across Eastern North Carolina are working to combat bus driver shortages.   Onslow County Schools officials say they’re heading into this school year about 25% short when it comes to bus drivers. They worry this will impact staff, students […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU holds convocation for incoming freshmen, classes start Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inside Minges Coliseum at East Carolina University, hundreds of new students gathered for convocation on Sunday. Returning students helping with Sunday’s event were just as excited as the new students. “We’re here to introduce what’s so exciting about our campus to them,” said Prathiksha Raghavan, a senior at ECU. “So hopefully […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office gets grant for AEDs

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that has been used to purchase 10 automatic defibrillators. The grant was for $13,120. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said the grant is a much-needed donation that will help first responders when called into action. “We […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Beaufort County Authorities searching for runaway teen

Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Authorities say 16-year-old Ian Asby left his home near Pinetown in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022, between 12:00 A.M. and 9:00 A.M. and has not been seen or heard from since.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Classroom#Ccsap
WNCT

Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Suspects wanted in Havelock TEC helicopter vandalism

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who officials say vandalized a helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center last Saturday morning. Video footage captured two white men arriving at the Tourist Event Center on August 20 at 2:52 am Saturday. Both men walked around […]
HAVELOCK, NC
Center for Public Integrity

Reporting on residents in harm’s way

I didn’t know what to expect as I drove the two-lane road from Greenville to New Bern after I landed from South Florida one early morning in March. I was there as a reporter to find stories about climate change relocation as part of a year-long project, Harm’s Way, produced by Columbia Journalism Investigations in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations. The focus: increasing numbers of communities across the country are so threatened by climate change that the best option is relocating, but federal programs aren’t up to the massive task.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Quality of life signs to check for your aging pet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pet ownership is widespread in the U.S., as the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that about 38% of households have a dog and around 1 in 4 households have a cat. These beloved pets are important members of the families they belong to, providing companionship, entertainment, exercise, love, and comfort.  Having a pet […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Seven areas fail latest Swim Guide water test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, Sound Rivers reported Friday. “If a site fails recreational water-quality standards, that means you should limit contact with the water there,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. “You’re going to want to keep […]
WASHINGTON, NC
visitnewbern.com

New Bern - Craven County Library

©Craven County TDA. Check out what other travelers say about New Bern-Craven County on TripAdvisor. Photos by Rob Hanson | Photos by Courtney Fries | Photos by Jim Woltjen | Photos by Will Conkwright | Photos by Charles Register | Site Managed by BluePrint Business Communications | Privacy Policy.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy