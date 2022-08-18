Read full article on original website
18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
Free backpacks and supplies at back-to-school party held in Springfield
22News found the return to school event to be the most high-spirited since before the pandemic.
westernmassnews.com
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Swimming dogs to fundraise for homeless pets
Dogs may enjoy swimming as much as humans do and were currently in the dog days of August. Next Saturday, pooches will be plunging for a good cause in Amsterdam.
How Are Your Art Skills, Berkshire Residents? Artscape Needs Your Help
Professional artists or aspiring artists that are partnered with professionals, the City of Pittsfield wants you! Coming up in the early fall, Artscape Pittsfield will be overseeing a new mural project in the downtown area. The mural itself will be located at street level in a highly visible location in...
iBerkshires.com
Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
businesswest.com
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
albanyschools.org
Congratulations to our Class of 2022 summer graduates!
The Albany High School Class of 2022 grew by 12 new graduates Friday as the school celebrated its summer commencement ceremony at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School. The summer graduates joined the nearly 600 graduates who received their diplomas in June as members of the Class of 2022. Congratulations to all of our graduates on their achievements!
iBerkshires.com
Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gillibrand urges Columbia Memorial Health to provide ‘fair and equitable’ compensation
HUDSON – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has called on Columbia Memorial Health to work with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to address “the staff shortages plaguing the health care facility that serves the upper Hudson Valley.”. The senator urged the Hudson-based hospital to offer staff represented by the...
Haddad Dealerships Fulfilling Classroom Wish Lists, Nominate a Berkshire County Teacher
Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. The average public school teacher in Massachusetts spends between $750-$1000 of their own money on supplies for their classrooms. According to the nonprofit Adopt a Classroom, teachers across the country have an average annual classroom budget of $212, for the entire year. And, as any parent will tell you, this is on top of a long list of items students and their families are asked to provide as well. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, is giving away 250 free cakes at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
Green River recreation closing for season on Monday
Prospective swimmers in Franklin County will need to stay out of the Green River for the rest of the season.
WNYT
Red Cross helps 2 adults. 1 teen after fire
Three people in Watervliet are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire forced them out of their homes. The Red Cross says they’re assisting two adults and a 15-year-old. The fire happened on 18th Street. The agency says emotional support will also be available for local families...
Chance to Win Free Gas for a Year When You Donate Blood? Here’s How Albany!
Win FREE GAS for a YEAR at the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive with American Red Cross!. Join us on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany for the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive. Schedule your appointment in advance of the event and you will automatically get a $10 e-gift card AND you will be entered to win free gas for a year! ($6,000 value)
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
