It seems like using a plastic straw has been out of fashion for a while now, but the anti-straw movement only started in 2018 (via Vox). According to Time, it started in part because of a video where a marine biologist removed a straw from a turtle's nose, and the rest is history. Although the video was filmed in 2015, it didn't get traction until 2018 and states quickly moved to ban the turtle-harming devices. A few areas of Massachusetts were ahead of the game and started the ban in 2015, followed by Seattle in 2018, and Washington DC and California in 2019 (via Vox).

