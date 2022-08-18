ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

wabi.tv

Field hockey referees needed as season draws near

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Field Hockey Umpires Association is hard at work recruiting more officials to the sport as opening day comes closer on Aug. 31. Wayne Prescott is a part of the organization hoping to show the great community that prospective new officials can join. He explained...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Golfers hit the green in Hermon for Camp Capella Tournament

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It was a beautiful day to get out on the golf course to help children and adults make lifelong memories on the water. We were there for this year’s Camp Capella golf tournament in Hermon. To get campers here, community members have been playing here...
HERMON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's Queen City shines in international spotlight

Watch out, Waterville, now it’s Bangor’s turn for the international spotlight. Less than a month after Travel & Leisure magazine highlighted Waterville as a “big college town rich in arts programming,” the New York-based publication has turned its attention to the Queen City. “There was a...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Developer is transforming Bangor’s ‘underutilized gems’

Restoring historic landmarks to their “high tide” is the aim of High Tide Capital, a developer investing an estimated $12 million to $14 million in downtown Bangor makeovers. Four buildings being redeveloped are all “underutilized gems,” according to Dash Davidson, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based developer and partner in High...
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
AGU Blogosphere

Two erratics from coastal Maine

Happy Saturday! Here are two erratics (glacially transported boulders) that I saw last week in coastal Maine. This one shows prominent subparallel striations:. And this one, in the town of Penobscot, next to the greasy spoon called Bagaduce Lunch, shows aligned feldspars that suggest magmatic flow:. Nothing like a good...
PENOBSCOT, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor considers dropping mask mandate during high community COVID levels

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor may be moving closer to eliminating its mask mandate when community levels of COVID-19 are high. City Council discussed changing the requirement to a recommendation. In a memo sent before the meeting, Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell indicated this is a consideration...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Champion the Cure Challenge Returns

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Cyclists and runners kicked off the 2022 Champion the Cure Challenge Saturday. This marks the 13th year of the challenge at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Brewer. All proceeds benefit services at Northern Light Cancer Care. Plus, a portion will go towards purchasing a...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
BANGOR, ME
nrcm.org

What’s New at Maine’s Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

As the end of peak summer vacation season draws near, fall adventuring awaits for those who relish crisp temperatures and fewer cars on the roads (and in parking lots). Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument has been buzzing with activity this summer in wonderful ways. Read on for updates from the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, philanthropic partner to the National Park Service (NPS).
MILLINOCKET, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Fallen Soldier Ride raises funds for Veterans Home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans riding together for a worthy cause. The Bangor Chapter of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association hosted its 13th fallen soldier ride Saturday. Starting at the Bangor VFW, the riders traveled along back roads to a campground in Eddington to enjoy lunch and live music.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Building, wildfire contained to an acre in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Rangers say no other structures are threatened from a building and wildfire that broke out Monday in Greenville. Forest Rangers provided assistance to Greenville firefighters to battle the fire on an island on Lower Wilson Pond. The joint effort was able to contain the...
GREENVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: House District 38 candidate Betsy Garrold

Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Grand Slam of a day for Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Teams from all over the East Coast made their way to Bangor for 14th installment of a tournament that helps make wishes come true. Such was the case for Alexa Jarvis who was able to have her wish granted in 2013 thanks to the tournament. “I...
BANGOR, ME

