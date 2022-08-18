ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspinwall, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022

The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale

Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
ETNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Aug. 22, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Five Forces veterans charity plans golf outing fundraiser. A golf outing to...
TARENTUM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Aspinwall, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Sharpsburg, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
City
Lower Burrell, PA
City
Fox Chapel, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash

Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Reality Tour anti-drug program to mark 15 years in Westmoreland County

Officials across Westmoreland County are gearing up to celebrate 15 years of an anti-drug project that works to educate parents and children on the dangers of drug abuse. Reality Tour, which was founded by Butler County resident Norma Norris in 2003, has been active in Westmoreland County since 2007 when drug prevention courses began at the courthouse. Since then, the program has expanded throughout the county, with classes offered in Belle Vernon, Hempfield and Murrysville.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin Park to get new walking track

Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
IRWIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Granola Bars#Food Truck#Fox Chapel Area Rotary#Jam#Crest Country Club#Assisi Church
cranberryeagle.com

Former Butler Middle School on cusp of rehabilitation

Brian White, superintendent of Butler Area School District, attended a winter conference at Pittsburgh’s Energy Innovation Center and took an open seat right next to Don Evans. Only a few months later, Evans would present a plan to the Butler school board regarding the rehabilitation of Butler Middle School...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery

Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala

A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
LATROBE, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Franklin Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex Townships as well as Winfield Road in Winfield Township. Mill...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
insideradio.com

KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.

Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy