PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Art programs, other events in Bethel Park area, week of Aug. 22, 2022
The Aug. 31 members’ meeting of South Arts Pittsburgh features “200 Years of Artists,” questions and answers with longtime members Jean Benson, age 103, and John Delmonte, 97. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs auditorium of the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022
The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Nature nights, new Shaler manager hired and more in Shaler, Etna, Millvale
Etna Community Organization and the Borough of Etna are hosting Nature Nights at Etna EcoPark on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25. The youth-focused programs offer crafts and environmental education to children. For more information, visit etnacommunity.org. New Shaler manager hired. Christopher Lovato was hired as Shaler’s new township manager at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Aug. 22, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Five Forces veterans charity plans golf outing fundraiser. A golf outing to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
Family in Penn Township holds final clothes drive in honor of stillborn child
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Penn Township family wrapped up a tradition of generosity started in honor of their stillborn daughter. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Greg and Denise Capoccioni started the drive seven years ago to help students in need. Denise Capoccioni gave birth to a stillborn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Reality Tour anti-drug program to mark 15 years in Westmoreland County
Officials across Westmoreland County are gearing up to celebrate 15 years of an anti-drug project that works to educate parents and children on the dangers of drug abuse. Reality Tour, which was founded by Butler County resident Norma Norris in 2003, has been active in Westmoreland County since 2007 when drug prevention courses began at the courthouse. Since then, the program has expanded throughout the county, with classes offered in Belle Vernon, Hempfield and Murrysville.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Irwin Park to get new walking track
Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tri-City Historical Society to open 1st museum in downtown New Kensington
New Kensington’s history is out there, and James Sabulsky wants to bring it all together. Sabulsky, president of the Tri-City Historical Society, hopes having a museum where people can see items from New Kensington’s past will help with gathering more of it. The society, founded in 2019, is...
cranberryeagle.com
Former Butler Middle School on cusp of rehabilitation
Brian White, superintendent of Butler Area School District, attended a winter conference at Pittsburgh’s Energy Innovation Center and took an open seat right next to Don Evans. Only a few months later, Evans would present a plan to the Butler school board regarding the rehabilitation of Butler Middle School...
Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery
Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala
A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Franklin Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex Townships as well as Winfield Road in Winfield Township. Mill...
Old Freeport Road to close for several months due to construction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow morning in O'Hara Township, part of Old Freeport Road will be closed to traffic for several months.Public Works said crews would begin repairs on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7.Traffic will be detoured using Freeport Road. Work is expected to wrap up in November.
Go back in time with a trip to Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can take a trip through time and go on a medieval adventure in Westmoreland County.Pittsburgh's Renaissance Festival is back for its 15th season today. Every weekend through September 25, you can see live music, sword-fighting, the craft marketplace, and of course, you can't forget the turkey legs.It's open until 6:30 this evening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Margaret Mary Parish annual festival returns to great fanfare after pandemic absence
The Festival of Friendship has been held for decades at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lower Burrell, but the pandemic moved the tradition online for the last two years. On Friday and Saturday, the two-day festival returned to in-person with live music, food trucks, games, bingo, a basket auction, and rides for kids.
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor-- Pittsburgh
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of the Lake Superior Splendor trip with Holiday Vacations, and does not represent the opinions of the TV station, nor Holiday Vacations. Well, our trip is concluded, and it’s time for a few last minute thoughts and reflection on the...
insideradio.com
KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.
Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
