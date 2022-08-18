ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Hammond school superintendent defends in-person learning amid ongoing construction at Morton

By Lakeshore Public Radio
lakeshorepublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

IU eliminating fees at regional campuses

Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, IN
Education
Hammond, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
City
Hammond, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing trustees not likely to endorse chicken-keeping

LANSING, Ill. (August 18, 2022) – The majority of the Lansing Village Board of Trustees indicated they are currently unwilling to amend the Village code to allow chicken-keeping in Lansing. Trustees shared their opinions during the Committee of the Whole meeting on August 16, after hearing comments from the...
LANSING, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
LAKE STATION, IN
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The School Board
hometownnewsnow.com

BB Gun Causes Stir at High School

(La Porte, IN) - A discarded BB gun made for a busy morning Friday at La Porte High School. Principal Scott Upp notified parents that police were called to the high school campus to investigate a BB gun that a custodian found lying along I Street after student arrival. The...
LA PORTE, IN
blockclubchicago.org

Englewood’s Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Gets $15,000 From Obama Foundation To Continue Summer Camp, Programs

ENGLEWOOD — Joseph Williams has always dedicated his August to spending time with his family. During the hectic days of the school year and early days of summer, Williams is usually hosting community events curated by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, an organization he founded to encourage fathers and male mentors to become involved in children’s lives.
CHICAGO, IL
chssandscript.com

Significant Road Closure in Chesterton

Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
CHESTERTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Park Ridge elementary school custodian hides camera in bathroom: police

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A custodian at a Park Ridge elementary school is being charged with unlawful video recording after a camera was found in a bathroom. On May 27, a woman who works at Washington Elementary School was using the staff restroom when she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode.
warricknews.com

No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
INDIANA STATE
CHICAGO READER

Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained

This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy