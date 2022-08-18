Hammond school superintendent defends in-person learning amid ongoing construction at Morton

Read full article on original website
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Q&A With Chicago Author Marlon S. HayesAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Chicago, IL
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
Inside Indiana Business
IU eliminating fees at regional campuses
Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
bsu.edu
Ball State Graduate and Pioneering Black Educator Receives President’s Medal of Distinction
Topics: Alumni, Awards, President, Teachers College. A Ball State University graduate who became a pioneering Black educator and champion of civil rights in Indiana has received one of the University’s highest honors. Annie Burns-Hicks received the President’s Medal of Distinction from Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns in recognition...
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
Park Ridge elementary school custodian accused of placing hidden camera in restroom
He has been placed on administrative leave by the school as a result of the investigation and arrest.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing trustees not likely to endorse chicken-keeping
LANSING, Ill. (August 18, 2022) – The majority of the Lansing Village Board of Trustees indicated they are currently unwilling to amend the Village code to allow chicken-keeping in Lansing. Trustees shared their opinions during the Committee of the Whole meeting on August 16, after hearing comments from the...
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
hometownnewsnow.com
BB Gun Causes Stir at High School
(La Porte, IN) - A discarded BB gun made for a busy morning Friday at La Porte High School. Principal Scott Upp notified parents that police were called to the high school campus to investigate a BB gun that a custodian found lying along I Street after student arrival. The...
blockclubchicago.org
Englewood’s Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club Gets $15,000 From Obama Foundation To Continue Summer Camp, Programs
ENGLEWOOD — Joseph Williams has always dedicated his August to spending time with his family. During the hectic days of the school year and early days of summer, Williams is usually hosting community events curated by Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, an organization he founded to encourage fathers and male mentors to become involved in children’s lives.
chssandscript.com
Significant Road Closure in Chesterton
Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly direct check payments in just seven days
Those who live in Evanston, Illinois, have just seven more days to sign up for a basic income program that will provide $500 a month for one year.
Student at north suburban high school detained after being found with loaded gun
A student at a north suburban school was detained yesterday after being found with a loaded gun. Shortly before dismissal, a report was made to the Wauconda High School officials about a student with a possible weapon in the building.
fox32chicago.com
Park Ridge elementary school custodian hides camera in bathroom: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A custodian at a Park Ridge elementary school is being charged with unlawful video recording after a camera was found in a bathroom. On May 27, a woman who works at Washington Elementary School was using the staff restroom when she noticed a cell phone near the toilet with the video camera in recording mode.
Chicago Public Pools To Close By Sunday As Lifeguards Head Back To School
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
warricknews.com
No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate
Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot. Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.
CHICAGO READER
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
cwbchicago.com
College coach forged employment records so electronic monitoring participants could move around the city, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach forged employment records so people on electronic monitoring (EM) for pending criminal cases could move around the city for jobs they didn’t really have. According to public records, the college system fired Edmond Pryor, 42, in 2019 following an unrelated...
Investigation Underway After Inmate Dies at Will County Adult Detention Facility
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility, authorities said. At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to provide a police escort to a...
Darren Bailey Calls Chicago A ‘Hellhole’ Again — And Chicagoans Respond: ‘This Should Work Out Well For Him’
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago — the state’s largest city — a “hellhole” twice Thursday speaking at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. The line didn’t land well with Chicagoans. “Chicagoans are notorious for NOT obsessively...
