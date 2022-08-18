Padres pregame: Grisham leading off, Myers in left as Profar gets day off

It was time for Jurickson Profar to get a day off.

For the first time since returning from the concussion injured list, Profar is out of the lineup on Thursday to start a six-game homestanding, pushing Trent Grisham into the leadoff spot and Wil Myers into left field.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

Profar is hitting .259/.333/.414 in 29 games since his return from a concussion but had tailed off considerably since the trade deadline (.155/.234/.190).

Grisham has again dipped below the Mendoza line (.199/.301/.371), but is hitting .304/.448/.609 with two homers in his last seven games.

Myers has been moved into a bench role since Juan Soto arrived via trade but is hitting .391/.391/.522 with three doubles in his last eight games. In that stretch, Myers has seen time in center field, first base and left field.

Myers will hit seventh, followed by shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and catcher Austin Nola.

Aside from Grisham, the top two-thirds of the order is the same as Wednesday outside of clean-up hitter Brandon Drury playing first base and Josh Bell serving as the DH as three-hole hitter Manny Machado returns to third base.

With the Brewers already winning a matinee against the Dodgers, the Padres have already lost some ground in the wild-card race on Thursday (the top three make the postseason):

NL wild-card-race





Braves | 72-47 | +6.5

Phillies | 65-52 | +0.5

Padres | 66-54 | --

Brewers | 63-54 | -1.5

Giants | 59-58 | -5.5

The Nationals’ lineup features two familiar faces as Luke Voit will play first base and bat cleanup and rookie CJ Abrams will play shortstop and bat seventh in their return to Petco Park.

Abrams is 1-for-11 through his first three games with Washington, who dropped two of three to the Padres last weekend .

Thursday's pitching matchup

Nationals RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20 ERA)

The 38-year-old has made six starts since coming off the injured list in mid-July, including throwing five innings of a three-run ball on Saturday in the only game the Nationals won last weekend over the Padres in Washington. Before that, Sanchez hadn’t pitched since September 2020 because of cervical neck impingement.

Here is how Sanchez has fared in his career against current Padres:

(Baseball-reference.com)

Padres RHP Yu Darvish (10-6, 3.40 ERA)

The Nationals beat Darvish on Saturday with four runs in six innings despite Darvish striking out nine. The outing snapped a string of six straight quality starts (2.70 ERA). Darvish has a 2.17 ERA at home this year and a 4.50 ERA on the road.

Here is how Darvish has fared in his career against current Nationals:

(Baseball-reference.com)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .