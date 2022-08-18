ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Only 4 days in August have dropped below 90 degrees

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281pKO_0hMiAeUs00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It has been a hot start to August in Denver, with only four days so far this month hitting temperatures below 90 degrees.

The first week of August didn’t drop below 92 degrees. Denver even hit 101 degrees on Aug. 5, marking the fifth triple-digit day of the year in Denver.

Puppy stolen from Centennial pet store is at least 4th one stolen in 4 years

This hot start to August comes after the second-warmest July on record was measured in Denver.

Luckily, thanks to monsoonal moisture, temperatures this week have finally been cooler. Despite the quick cooldown, the monthly average daily temperature through Aug. 17 is 78 degrees.

The average daily temperature is calculated through the daily high and low temperatures, averaging them out for each day of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMyHs_0hMiAeUs00

If August ended Thursday, it would be the hottest August on record. Lucky for us, we still have about two weeks left with cooler temperatures expected.

It is too soon to tell if this August will be in the record books but with temperatures trending cooler over the next week or so, it will likely knock this August out of the No. 1 spot for hottest on record in Denver.

Here’s a look at the hottest August average daily temperatures on record in Denver:

  1. 77 degrees (2020)
  2. 77 degrees (2011)
  3. 76.8 degrees (1937)
  4. 75.4 degrees (2021)

Something to note in the list above is that the last 2 years are in the top 4 hottest Augusts on record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
travellemming.com

Camping Near Denver (9 Best Places, By a Local)

Colorado locals and visitors love to get outdoors and fortunately, there are plenty of places to go camping near Denver!. Even if you live nearby, there are lots of reasons to enjoy Denver camping. It’s a great way to test out new gear and practice camping skills before you head out on a longer trip. It’s also just a fun way to shake things up a bit!
DENVER, CO
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High And Low#Augusts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Denver Gazette

Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
FORT COLLINS, CO
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado

Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations

Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy