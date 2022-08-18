ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said. “We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
TODAY.com

Multiple people dead after two planes crash above California airport

Multiple” people were killed after two planes collided over an airport on California’s central coast, authorities said Thursday. The number of fatalities wasn’t immediately clear, said Michelle Pulido, a spokeswoman for the city of Watsonville. Pulido said the planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Arizona trooper slams into suspected impaired wrong-way driver on freeway

A man is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper purposely ran into the car he was driving the wrong way on a freeway. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the Loop 101 in Tempe, officials said. The red Cadillac, driven by Isaias Luis Llanos, 22, was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road.
TEMPE, AZ
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Fox News Digital
Fox News

California dog blinded after ingesting oxycodone during walk

A woman was recently walking her dog in California when it allegedly ingested a dose of oxycodone and became blind. Lori Burns was walking her two dogs along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last week when she noticed one of them, a 15-pound pooch named Chance the Rapper, was breathing heavily before eventually collapsing.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Fox News

Florida K-9 helps apprehend suspect attempting to evade police in stolen car

A suspect in Florida who had attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle is now in custody after a K-9 chased him down and bit him. The Ocala Police Department said Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole an unlocked car that had the keys still inside on August 11, Fox 13 reported. The suspect already had a lengthy arrest record, having been arrested 13 times by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2006.
OCALA, FL
Fox News

Louisiana state rep cited for DUI after doing burnout, police say

Louisiana State Representative Larry Selders was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger near Lousiana State University's campus around 2 a.m. on Sunday when troopers observed him traveling at a high rate of speed while producing a burnout with his vehicle, a press release says.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
Fox News

New Hampshire hiker dies after slipping on Cannon Mountain

A hiker has died in New Hampshire over the weekend while trying to make his way down a mountain. The individual, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram on Saturday with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
FRANCONIA, NH
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- A convicted serial killer who confessed to killing at least 13 people in the 70s died of natural causes on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Herbert W. Mullin was 75 years old at the time of death, and the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner The post Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy