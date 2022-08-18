Read full article on original website
Related
Kiely Rodni case: Sheriff expected to make major announcement after volunteer group finds submerged SUV
A spokesperson for the family of missing California 16-year-old Kiely Rodni urged patience Monday morning hours before authorities are expected to make a major announcement in the case and after a volunteer group claimed to have found her remains underwater near where she was last seen. Investigators are expected to...
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said. “We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.
Multiple people dead after two planes crash above California airport
Multiple” people were killed after two planes collided over an airport on California’s central coast, authorities said Thursday. The number of fatalities wasn’t immediately clear, said Michelle Pulido, a spokeswoman for the city of Watsonville. Pulido said the planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3...
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona trooper slams into suspected impaired wrong-way driver on freeway
A man is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper purposely ran into the car he was driving the wrong way on a freeway. The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the Loop 101 in Tempe, officials said. The red Cadillac, driven by Isaias Luis Llanos, 22, was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road.
Drunk Maryland man with kids in car strikes fire truck responding to I-95 accident, police say
A Maryland man is facing numerous charges after crashing his vehicle into the back of a fire truck along Interstate-95 in Virginia while driving under the influence with three children who were "not properly restrained" in his vehicle, police say. The incident involving Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, happened late Thursday outside...
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California dog blinded after ingesting oxycodone during walk
A woman was recently walking her dog in California when it allegedly ingested a dose of oxycodone and became blind. Lori Burns was walking her two dogs along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last week when she noticed one of them, a 15-pound pooch named Chance the Rapper, was breathing heavily before eventually collapsing.
6 French tourists on plane that crashed into Lake Powell, killing 2 and injuring 5
A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday. Kane County Sheriff's officials in Utah said witnesses reported seeing the plane out of Page crash into Lake Powell...
Florida K-9 helps apprehend suspect attempting to evade police in stolen car
A suspect in Florida who had attempted to flee from police in a stolen vehicle is now in custody after a K-9 chased him down and bit him. The Ocala Police Department said Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole an unlocked car that had the keys still inside on August 11, Fox 13 reported. The suspect already had a lengthy arrest record, having been arrested 13 times by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2006.
Louisiana state rep cited for DUI after doing burnout, police say
Louisiana State Representative Larry Selders was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger near Lousiana State University's campus around 2 a.m. on Sunday when troopers observed him traveling at a high rate of speed while producing a burnout with his vehicle, a press release says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire hiker dies after slipping on Cannon Mountain
A hiker has died in New Hampshire over the weekend while trying to make his way down a mountain. The individual, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram on Saturday with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
Florida woman found dead after pack of dogs bites her a hundred times, authorities say
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead Sunday along a road with more than 100 dog bites, according to authorities and a local report. Shirley Johnson was walking home from her son’s house on Bonifay Gritney Road in Holmes County on Saturday evening when three dogs attacked her, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told WJHG-TV.
Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison
STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- A convicted serial killer who confessed to killing at least 13 people in the 70s died of natural causes on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Herbert W. Mullin was 75 years old at the time of death, and the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner The post Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison appeared first on KION546.
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Father of Utah Little Leaguer 'grateful' son still alive after suffering serious head injury in bunk-bed fall
The father of a Utah Little Leaguer who suffered a serious head injury when he fell from the top bunk in the dorms in Pennsylvania while he was asleep said Sunday "there is a chance" his son makes a full recovery. Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press his 12-year-old son...
Outraged dad speaks out after principal called police on maskless 4-year-old son: 'I'm livid about this'
A California dad is outraged after his son was removed from school for showing up without a mask last Thursday. Video footage shows school staff telling the student's father, Shawn, that the district's mask policy had not changed and that he would be forced to leave if he were not going to wear a mask.
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
