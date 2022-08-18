ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

No charges filed in hot car death of Carthage 3-year-old girl

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqnyz_0hMiA7eG00
Friday, August 12, 2022 Carthage Police respond to a reported child discovered unresponsive in a hot car in the 100 block of N Maple.

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Police Dept have submitted the findings of their investigation to the prosecutor regarding the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl last week.

Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, as of now, no charges have been filed.

Last Friday Carthage Police responded to a home in the 100 block of North Maple. A child was found unresponsive inside a hot vehicle.

The investigation shows the child entered the vehicle on her own and could not get back out he says.

The girl died in a Springfield hospital the following day.

She was the 16th child hot car death of 2022 according to unofficial estimates.

HOT CAR DEATHS 2022

Experts say almost all of these deaths occurring in “nontraffic incidents” are preventable. Many watchdog groups are pushing for technology to be implemented in new vehicles to prevent hot car death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COiG3_0hMiA7eG00
Rough data and chart via Kids and Car Safety.

Wednesday a child in Fort Smith, Ark. died after being discovered in a hot vehicle. The child was rushed to a hospital and died shortly thereafter. Arkansas authorities are awaiting the findings of an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner. It could be the 18th death attributed to a hot car.

According to the National non-profit group Kids and Car Safety, 2021 had 23 children die in a vehicle due to heatstroke.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

Comments / 9

Fredericks Marie Angelica
3d ago

where was the parents??? and how did she enter in on her own and the parents or caregivers didnt notice she was not around??? like do what? for how long did that poor baby sit in that car and no one paid attention

Reply
10
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation

ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
ANDERSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Carthage, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Carthage, MO
Accidents
State
Arkansas State
Carthage, MO
Crime & Safety
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Dog saves Missouri woman from house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin resident is safe after her home catches fire; that woman’s hero happens to be her dog. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday (8/21), the Joplin Fire Department (JFD) arrived at a home located at the intersection of 7th Street and Porter Avenue (630 South Porter Avenue). Upon arrival, fire crews found the […]
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Carthage Police Dept#Carthage Police#National#Joplin News First#Koam News Now
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect in Joplin stabbing arrested

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man was arrested Friday as part of a stabbing investigation. Twenty-three-year-old, Nathanial Seward was located just before 9:30 AM by Joplin Police near the area of 7th St. and School Ave. and taken into custody without incident. He faces charges for 1st Degree Assault...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kickstands Up! Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning the kickstands were up at 11 a.m. as Fraternal Order of Police SWMO #27 led a ride through Carl Junction into SE Kansas to Baxter Springs. We caught them on Apricot Drive just after entering Missouri from Kansas. The ride took a little over an hour. Today’s ride was sponsored by Silent Arms M.C. Joplin....
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (Aug. 20 & 21)

Anderson, Mo. man faces Vehicular Homicide charges after fatal crash ANDERSON, Mo. — A 25-year-old Anderson man is cited for Felony Vehicular Homicide after a fatal crash Saturday morning on the north edge of town. Click here to learn more. Garth Brooks concert here in the Ozarks, Big Cedar Lodge new outdoor arena TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Announced on Wednesday,...
ANDERSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Capturing emergency responders in a positive light

"I just want to see people appreciate our first responders, first and foremost. So to me, these photos are worth more than a thousand words. However, some of them (emergency responder photos) are hard to take because there have been times when I've had to say, 'Man, am I going to post that? Am I going to save that? Am I going to send this one to the individual? What am I going to do with it?' I'll sit there and I'll ponder even a week or two, and then I'll release it and I'm like, 'Yeah, it (the story) has to be told," said Photographer, Billy Wade.
NEOSHO, MO
KYTV

Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy