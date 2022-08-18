Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
Colorful quilts decorate Pioneer Park at annual quilt show
Quilts of all patterns and colors were on display Saturday. The Mount Bachelor Quilters’ Guild held their annual quilt show at Pioneer Park in Bend. The public got a chance to view the stitched works of art hanging around the park. A special quilt was made just for the...
Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Culver Crawdad Festival returned on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. It's a family-friendly event that is back and better than ever. The post Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns appeared first on KTVZ.
Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims
A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening at Al Moody Park in northeast Bend for the two 18-year-olds found slain at a southwest Bend home last week. The post Candlelight vigil planned this evening at Al Moody Park to honor, remember Bend slaying victims appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Cascade Car Show shines in Redmond
Chrome and custom paint glistened on the streets of Redmond Saturday. The annual Cascades Car Show rolled into downtown with a little something for every auto enthusiast. As the show got under way Leana Geraghty of Bend cued up some classic tunes on a cassette radio that mirrored her ride.
centraloregondaily.com
Horsepower healing and helping veterans
Motorcyclist from around the Northwest are in Central Oregon this weekend riding for a cause. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is holding their regional rally at the VFW in Redmond. “We all have passion for riding and for being on motorcycles and the freedom that represents. And a lot of...
kbnd.com
Unsanctioned Camping Code Draft Takes Shape
BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors continue to work through guidelines for a new code regulating unsanctioned camping. City Manager Eric King says advocates for the houseless community brought concerns and questions to a recent open house, "Saying that 'you should be focused more on support services and building more capacity, not regulating camping in the rights of way.' We also got concerns about a lot of the crimes that are occurring, they’re very difficult to - I think a lot of folks have an impression that we can go arrest folks, when we have to see the crime in progress. I think this is an issue that generates a lot of interest from the public on all sides."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change
Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
Fire puts Three Rivers on evacuation notice
Level 2 evacuation urges residents to pack their car and be ready to go at a moment's notice A wildfire on Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive has all of the Three Rivers housing development west of Madras on Level 2 evacuation alert. Some speculate lightning started the fire. Central Oregon Fire Information has not confirmed the cause. The Jefferson County Sheriff urges residents to pack their vehicles and be ready at a moment's notices. As of 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 the fire involved between seven and eight acres. Central Oregon Fire Information describes the suppression...
LOOK: Thomas Rhett Gets Ready for Oregon Shows on the River
Thomas Rhett is having a busy year. He hit number one in June with his hit “Slow Down Summer.” In June, he performed at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest. And he remains on tour for much of the remainder of the year. He took advantage of some downtime recently and went fishing out West. Check out the photo that he shared below.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Wade, a senior dog who loves walks
Wade is a Rottweiler mix who found his way to Redmond's Brightside Animal Shelter as a stray. Although his exact age is unknown, we do know that he loves walks and has been super friendly to everyone he meets.
KTVZ
Pro bull-riding event brings in the toughest bulls to Redmond’s O’Neil Arena
In Redmond, the O'Neil Arena put on the "Grizzly Mountain" professional bull riding event Saturday night. About 30 bull riders geared up for a wild ride. It was a chance for people to see some bull riders taking on the toughest bulls. Bulls were brought in hours before the event, being checked in as they were unloaded from the trailer. Julio Moreno, a stock contractor from Oakdale, California, brought in 13 bulls for the event.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
KTVZ
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
mycentraloregon.com
Double Homicide In Bend, Suspect In Custody
A 41-year-old man is in custody after the bodies of two 18-year-old Bend residents were found in a garage by a homeowner in southwest Bend. According to a news release from the Bend Police Department:. At 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Bend Police were called to a home in...
kbnd.com
Redmond Pair Suspected Of Drug Trafficking
REDMOND, OR -- A Redmond couple faces charges following an investigation by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. DCSO says they conducted a short term investigation into 32-year-old Michael Meston for the sales of fentanyl pills imported from Portland and later distributed in Deschutes County. At about...
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Suspect in double homicide case makes first court appearance
The man police claim is responsible for the deaths of Alfredo Hernandez, 18, and Angela Pastorino, 18, made his first court appearance, Friday. Wesley Abel Brady, 41, sat silently in a holding room, and over a zoom call, listened to his arraignment. Brady is being held without bail. His next...
