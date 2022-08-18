Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Amerigroup Washington helps restore Share's ability to serve meals in Clark County
Amerigroup President Anthony E. Woods was recently recognized for Amerigroup’s commitment and support during a visit of Share House in Vancouver. VANCOUVER – Share serves as a leading community advocate in Clark County through its sustainable solutions by building relationships, advocating for equitable access to housing and food stability while empowering every individual to grow and thrive. Through its Hot Meals program, Share serves more than 90,000 free meals annually – not only to outreach and shelter clients, but also to thousands of individuals and families who work, but do not make enough to consistently put food on the table. However, when the walk-in cooler stopped working, its kitchen faced an emergency. That is when Amerigroup Washington stepped in to pay for costly repairs.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
ClarkCountyToday
Public hearings on redistricting begin at the Port of Vancouver USA
VANCOUVER – The Port of Vancouver USA is announcing three public hearings as part of its redistricting process. Redistricting occurs every 10 years, following the national decennial census. The population growth in Clark County has affected the equal distribution of residents living in each of the port’s three commissioner...
ClarkCountyToday
Klineline Pond at Salmon Creek Regional Park closed Wednesday (Aug. 24)
VANCOUVER – Klineline Pond at Salmon Creek Regional Park will be closed to the public Wednesday (Aug. 24) for maintenance crews to safely remove a damaged picnic shelter and repair the splash pad water-play feature. One of the two reservable picnic shelters at Klineline was severely damaged by a...
Neighbors oppose Lents Safe Rest Village
A Saturday rally protests siting the managed homeless camp on property zoned for open space.Anne Marshall is a single mom living in the Lents neighborhood near Southeast 106th Avenue and Reedway Street. That's the site for a proposed Safe Rest Village. And Marshall is not going to stick around to find out if her fears are accurate. "I would like the people who are deciding where these things go to consider their own communities, because it feels like they put them everywhere else," Marshall told KOIN 6 News. Her daughter "walks by herself to the bus stop, which is going...
Chronicle
Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend
The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
alamedahistory.org
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
Motorcyclist hits Clark County guardrail, critically hurt
A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.
Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum
Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods. But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition. A D V E...
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth's Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Milwaukie asks voters to withdraw from North Clackamas Parks
With council's support, November ballot measure would divert taxes from county's service district.Milwaukie city councilors voted on Aug. 16 to follow Happy Valley in exiting the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District. With the council's blessing, Milwaukie voters are being asked this November to support diverting NCPRD's taxes to benefit the city's management of parks. Like Happy Valley's elected officials, Milwaukie councilors said that their wish to leave stemmed from frustration with the county parks district for slow progress in completing projects. In response to Milwaukie's vote, county officials said that they were reviewing what Milwaukie's potential withdrawal would...
KXL
Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail
Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
kptv.com
ODOT considering tolls for Portland highways
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are invited to attend and comment about tolls on Portland highways at the first meeting of the Regional Toll Advisory Committee on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The 25-member committee has been formed to advise ODOT and provide feedback on decisions about...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
centraloregondaily.com
Hiker dies in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
nwlaborpress.org
Why the Oaks Park Labor Day picnic is no more
For thousands of union members and their families, it was a tradition that lasted over 20 years: The biggest official Labor Day gathering in the Portland metro region meant a visit to Oaks Amusement Park, and a day of hamburgers, rollercoasters, fellowship, music, and speeches by politicians. As many as 16,000 attended in a typical year, a logistical feat that involved offsite parking near OMSI and a free-for-the-day train ride.
camaspostrecord.com
VHA to develop affordable housing in Washougal
The Vancouver Housing Authority (VHA) will soon help Washougal grow its inventory of affordable housing. The VHA has purchased two parcels of land in downtown Washougal and plans to construct workforce-housing complexes — typically defined as housing that is affordable for people earning 60 to 120 percent of an area’s median income — over the next several years.
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon's Expansion Rules Have Protected Open Space But Led To New Disputes (Latest News)
On a rainy spring day, Anyeley Hallovà and I are strolling around her inner Northeast Portland neighborhood. In front of a dilapidated cottage, we halt. She visited occasionally when a second house was being built in the backyard. She expresses awe at how expertly the new house was integrated into the existing landscape.
