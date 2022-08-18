Amerigroup President Anthony E. Woods was recently recognized for Amerigroup’s commitment and support during a visit of Share House in Vancouver. VANCOUVER – Share serves as a leading community advocate in Clark County through its sustainable solutions by building relationships, advocating for equitable access to housing and food stability while empowering every individual to grow and thrive. Through its Hot Meals program, Share serves more than 90,000 free meals annually – not only to outreach and shelter clients, but also to thousands of individuals and families who work, but do not make enough to consistently put food on the table. However, when the walk-in cooler stopped working, its kitchen faced an emergency. That is when Amerigroup Washington stepped in to pay for costly repairs.

