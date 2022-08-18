ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/18/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news

Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation

CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets

There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
CASPER, WY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Rone; Evenson

Adrienne M. Rone: August 21, 1938 — August 15, 2022. Her smile could light up a room. Adrienne Mae Rone was born on August 21, 1938, to Adin Lewis Abel and Edna Mae Abel in Harrison, Nebraska. She grew up with her five siblings on the family ranch. Adrienne...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Shawn Johnson resigns from Casper City Council, citing move

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Shawn Johnson announced his resignation from his Casper City Council Ward 2 seat, citing a move outside the ward’s boundaries. The resignation is effective immediately, according to the announcement. Johnson said he was unable to find suitable housing for his family inside the...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituary: Sharon Lucille Ortiz

Services for Sharon Lucille Ortiz, 84, of Casper will be conducted Friday, August 26 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. She died peacefully on Thursday, August 18 at Casper Mountain Rehab & Nursing Home in Casper after a long battle with debilitating dementia. She was born June...
CASPER, WY

