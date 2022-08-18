Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/19/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news
Armed burglary suspect captured in Denver appears in Natrona County Circuit Court
CASPER, Wyo. — The suspect who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a burglary in north Casper last May appeared in circuit court Thursday. Casper resident Antonio Harrington, 20, disappeared with his alleged accomplice after the May 26 burglary, and was arrested two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/18/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/18/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Man pleads guilty to joining window-shooting spree, will be released after 72 days in jail
CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to participating in a car window shooting spree last April. As part of the agreement, Casey Neal will be released from detention on a $7,500 signature bond. He has been in jail for 72 days, his attorney Bailey Lozarri said. Bond had been set at $7,500 cash or surety.
oilcity.news
Toilet destroyed by fireworks at David Street Station; suspects at large
CASPER, Wyo. — A toilet in the men’s room at David Street Station was destroyed by a firework in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Casper Police Department officer Scott Cogdill said in an email to Oil City. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video as part...
Natrona County Agencies Respond to Simulated Plane Crash at Airport
Some souls got green ribbons; they, "the walking wounded," had minimal injuries and were coherent. Some souls got yellow ribbons; they were injured, but not severely. Some souls got red ribbons; they had severe injuries and needed transportation for immediate treatment. Six got black and white ribbons; they were "79,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Third alleged co-conspirator charged in meth distribution investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — A third alleged co-conspirator was charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations says Christopher “Critter” Butterfield delivered two bags of suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover agent, according to the affidavit.
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets
There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
oilcity.news
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who announced that they received a report of a missing person on Monday, August 15, 2022. The release states that Robert Ewings...
oilcity.news
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground, and the BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. “Anyone with...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Rone; Evenson
Adrienne M. Rone: August 21, 1938 — August 15, 2022. Her smile could light up a room. Adrienne Mae Rone was born on August 21, 1938, to Adin Lewis Abel and Edna Mae Abel in Harrison, Nebraska. She grew up with her five siblings on the family ranch. Adrienne...
oilcity.news
Shawn Johnson resigns from Casper City Council, citing move
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Shawn Johnson announced his resignation from his Casper City Council Ward 2 seat, citing a move outside the ward’s boundaries. The resignation is effective immediately, according to the announcement. Johnson said he was unable to find suitable housing for his family inside the...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
oilcity.news
Obituary: Sharon Lucille Ortiz
Services for Sharon Lucille Ortiz, 84, of Casper will be conducted Friday, August 26 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11 a.m. She died peacefully on Thursday, August 18 at Casper Mountain Rehab & Nursing Home in Casper after a long battle with debilitating dementia. She was born June...
Comments / 0