Collider
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Spin-off in the Works by 'Cobra Kai' Creators
Paramount Pictures has green light the spinoff of the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off. The spin-off comes from Netflix’s hit Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Bitch Ass and 9-1-1 fame Bill Posley will write the film. The film will follow the previously-unnamed valets from the original – played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins – who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari on a spin.
Collider
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far
When Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be Released?. Where Will You Be Able To Watch National Treasure: Edge of History?. What Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be About?. The epic story of action, adventure, and history that is National Treasure is back, with a new story and a...
Collider
New 'Samaritan' Clip Teases Sylvester Stallone's Super Strength as Grumpy, Retired Hero
Amazon Prime Video has revealed a grizzled Sylvester Stallone as a new kind of superhero in a new clip from the action-drama Samaritan, which is set to premiere on August 26. Directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the highly-anticipated gritty, superhero film follows a young boy who learns his reclusive neighbor may just be the long-lost and legendary vigilante, known as the Samaritan.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Collider
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
Collider
'She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Reveals Which Movie Inspired Her 'Black Widow' Pitch
Jessica Gao is currently riding high on the successful launch of her Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new superhero series is being well received by the fans and critics for its comedic tone, tight pacing, and its fresh take on superhero narratives. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is witty, breaks the fourth wall, Fleabag style, and is in complete control of her rage! One can only wonder why Gao wasn’t involved in any other Marvel project so far, however, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the Rick and Morty alum revealed details about her Black Widow pitch and that she was turned down for multiple projects by the studio starting a long-running joke between her and Marvel head Kevin Feige.
Collider
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Collider
'The Patient': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
In today’s time, thanks to streaming services, the world of entertainment is so much easier to access, and for many, it is an escape from their monotonous lives. The audience gets to immerse themselves in fresh narratives, place themselves in other people's situations, and experience thrilling occurrences that would otherwise be impossible. While there is a multitude of options available in various genres that caters to the need for escapism, one sub-genre that does not fit the requirement is the genre of the psychological thriller. It may not be the most populated genre in terms of the number of works under its banner but is very much sought out despite offering the exact opposite of what people might consume to escape their daily lives.
Collider
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
Collider
Harry Styles Says He Has No Plans to Take on Another Film Role Anytime Soon
Harry Styles is set to feature in two of this year’s most anticipated movies: Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, where he will play Florence Pugh's husband, and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, which will see him as a gay policeman in 1950s Britain. Both the movies will make their big premieres at prestigious film festivals in Venice and Toronto, respectively, later this summer. While there’s a lot of chatter about which exciting project he’ll be taking up next, the musician recently revealed to Rolling Stone that he can’t imagine doing “a movie for a while."
Collider
'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' to Premiere on Disney+ Day
For those of us missing Obi-Wan Kenobi more than usual, mark your calendars for September 8. It was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere that day on the streaming service as part of the highly-anticipated Disney+ Day. The...
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
Collider
One Festival, Two Documentaries: Comparing the Stories of Woodstock '99
Woodstock 1999. What is there to say about the infamous festival that hasn't been said by the smallest YouTube channels to the major news networks? It was an unmitigated disaster from start to end, with every possible element — the music, the production, even the weather — building up and erupting into assault, vandalism, and arson. It all concluded with a massive riot that eventually had to be pulled apart by state troopers. Mass hysteria inflicting an unconscious scorched earth policy on the showgrounds, injured festival goers left and right, and worst of all, Kid Rock was there. How the music festival that was supposed to be a revival of the halcyon days of free love and flower power literally burned to the ground has been a subject of intrigue for many, and within a year of each other, two of the biggest streaming services released their own retellings.
Collider
'Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version' Will Have 11 Minutes of New Footage
Get your webshooters ready, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging back into theaters with the re-release Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version this Labor Day weekend with 11 minutes of new footage, Fandango announced. The announcement comes just a couple of months after the re-release was...
Collider
Latest Round of HBO Max Layoffs Devastates the Non-Scripted Community
David Zaslav’s new management at Warner Bros Discovery promised sweeping changes at the studio and in recent weeks it's come to light exactly how brutal some of those cost-cutting plans are. With the cancellation of straight to HBO Max Batgirl with relatively little explanation, as well as the disappearance of several Warner Bros. properties from their own streaming service and massive layoffs, it has turned into a bloodbath. As the newly merged company reported a second-quarter net loss of $3.4 billion and a decline in revenue, Zaslav has made his intentions clear. While a plethora of shows and movies are being canceled left and right, a new report from Deadline reveals that the non-scripted community is “devastated” as the diverse shows and their cast and crew are soon to suffer.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Jake Sully Action Figure From McFarlane Toys Unveiled
With the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just a few months away, the official Avatar Twitter account has revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming line of Avatar action figures from McFarlane Toys in celebration of World Photography Day. The newly released image was accompanied by the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words, but on this #WorldPhotographyDay, this shot of the new Jake Sully action figure from @mcfarlanetoys has left us speechless #AvatarTheWayOfWater".
Collider
'House of the Dragon': When Does the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Show Take Place?
Game of Thrones returns this month but this time, the battle is set long before the events of the HBO series. Starting August 21, HBO returns to Westeros with the first Game of Thrones spin-off show, House of the Dragon. While the first George R.R Martin show was based on...
