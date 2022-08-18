ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bicyclist fatally struck in Newport, suspect flees the scene

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, a police spokesman confirms. Officers responded to a report of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Newport police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
NEWPORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Man charged with punching, choking pregnant woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is facing charges after, police say, he assaulted a pregnant woman. Officers were called to the scene at a residence on East State Road near Dowling Street on July 3. Adam Tinker and the victim, who are apparently both homeless, were staying there for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Walnut Hills#Police#Violent Crime#Wkrc
Fox 19

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man dies after Liberty Township highway crash

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a highway crash in Liberty Township Sunday morning. The crash happened on SR 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit around 5:30 a.m. 38-year-old Ronald Winans, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not saying what happened, or how...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man dies in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
GOSHEN, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

House destroyed after overnight fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middletown that was called out late Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on the report of a house fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Video from...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy