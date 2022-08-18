Read full article on original website
Collider
Brendan Fraser to Receive TIFF Tribute Award for His Performance in 'The Whale'
Brendan Fraser is circling a full-fledged career comeback in his newest film, The Whale. His role in Darren Aronofsky's newest film has been hotly anticipated for months, and it looks like the anticipation is more than warranted, as the Toronto International Film Festival has just announced that they will be honoring Fraser with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in the film.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Collider
'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return' to Premiere on Disney+ Day
For those of us missing Obi-Wan Kenobi more than usual, mark your calendars for September 8. It was announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere that day on the streaming service as part of the highly-anticipated Disney+ Day. The...
'Top Gun' secrets: Why Tom Cruise's love scene isn't steamy and Val Kilmer's voice didn't need A.I.
As "Top Gun: Maverick" gets a digital release, director Joseph Kosinski addresses Tom Cruise's mature love scene and the power of Val Kilmer's voice.
Collider
'She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Reveals Which Movie Inspired Her 'Black Widow' Pitch
Jessica Gao is currently riding high on the successful launch of her Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new superhero series is being well received by the fans and critics for its comedic tone, tight pacing, and its fresh take on superhero narratives. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is witty, breaks the fourth wall, Fleabag style, and is in complete control of her rage! One can only wonder why Gao wasn’t involved in any other Marvel project so far, however, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the Rick and Morty alum revealed details about her Black Widow pitch and that she was turned down for multiple projects by the studio starting a long-running joke between her and Marvel head Kevin Feige.
Collider
Harry Styles Says He Has No Plans to Take on Another Film Role Anytime Soon
Harry Styles is set to feature in two of this year’s most anticipated movies: Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, where he will play Florence Pugh's husband, and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, which will see him as a gay policeman in 1950s Britain. Both the movies will make their big premieres at prestigious film festivals in Venice and Toronto, respectively, later this summer. While there’s a lot of chatter about which exciting project he’ll be taking up next, the musician recently revealed to Rolling Stone that he can’t imagine doing “a movie for a while."
Collider
'The Patient' Review: A Creepy Therapy Session Worth Scheduling
Take a subdued Steve Carell and an unhinged Domhnall Gleeson and throw them into a psychological thriller, and you get the latest FX miniseries The Patient. Carell has had a fascinating career as of late. Initially stealing the hearts of audiences in comedies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and playing Michael Scott in The Office, the Academy Award-nominated actor has proven to be one of the most versatile actors out there, from playing his chilling role in Foxcatcher to heartbreaking turns in Beautiful Boy and Last Flag Flying. Yet Carell has never done anything quite like this before.
Issa Rae Previews “Faded” Appearance On ‘Drink Champs’
Drink Champs has emerged as the go-to platform for public figures to have spirited conversations, with many coming from or resulting in trending topics. Hosts N.O.R.E., formerly Noreaga, and DJ EFN have shared their stage with a wide range of talent, including Ne-Yo, Dave Chapelle, Patti LaBelle, DJ Khaled, Trina, and Tiffany Haddish, just to name a few. Entertainment mogul Issa Rae is up next to enter the Drink Champs arena. The director shared a preview of her episode on social media on Monday (Aug. 22). More from VIBE.comIssa Rae And Syreeta Singleton Are Excited For Audiences To Relate To 'Rap...
Collider
One Festival, Two Documentaries: Comparing the Stories of Woodstock '99
Woodstock 1999. What is there to say about the infamous festival that hasn't been said by the smallest YouTube channels to the major news networks? It was an unmitigated disaster from start to end, with every possible element — the music, the production, even the weather — building up and erupting into assault, vandalism, and arson. It all concluded with a massive riot that eventually had to be pulled apart by state troopers. Mass hysteria inflicting an unconscious scorched earth policy on the showgrounds, injured festival goers left and right, and worst of all, Kid Rock was there. How the music festival that was supposed to be a revival of the halcyon days of free love and flower power literally burned to the ground has been a subject of intrigue for many, and within a year of each other, two of the biggest streaming services released their own retellings.
Collider
'Stranger Things': What Happened to Eight and Will She Be Back?
The Duffer Brothers sure have set up a bleak scenario for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Set to be the hit sci-fi show’s last hurrah, next season will kick off with the small town of Hawkins taken over by the Upside Down and one of our heroes trapped inside her own mind, if not outright dead. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seems to be in way over her head and will need more than just a little help from her friends to defeat a villain that is basically her on steroids. As a matter of fact, she could use a hand from some other former captives at the Hawkins Lab. Alas, Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) has made sure that no other telekinetic kid is alive to take him down. Or has he?
Collider
'Stargirl' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
DC fans have a lot to look forward to with the impending release of Stargirl Season 3. The light-hearted superhero show was a fantastic addition to the Arrowverse franchise, the shared world built around several interconnected TV shows and web series based on DC Comics superheroes that mostly air on The CW. Stargirl's existence was established on a parallel Earth in the Arrowverse series with the characters from the show cameoing in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths before the series was launched on May 18, 2020.
Collider
The Decade of Epics: The 10 Best Films of the 1950s According to IMDb
The 1950s were an interesting time for movies. Audiences started to clamor for more complex antihero characters. With the rise of television, movie industries worldwide tried to bring people back to theaters with expensive epics and attractive gimmicks. This decade saw countless technological advancements and new narrative conventions. It had...
Collider
'Spin Me Round': Alison Brie on Her Dynamic With Aubrey Plaza and the Film's Mix of Tones
From director Jeff Baena (The Little Hours, Joshy), the darkly twisted comedy Spin Me Round follows Amber (Alison Brie, who co-wrote the script with Baena), as she decides to go all-in on an all-expenses-paid trip to Florence, Italy for select managers of an American fast-casual restaurant chain to deepen their knowledge of the culinary arts and each other. While she thinks she’s going to be living the dream at a scenic villa surrounded by glamour and romance, Amber finds that the brochure was a less than accurate representation of an adventure that leads to an unexpected love triangle and a sense of danger that could play out in any number of ways.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.Marvel Studios’ latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, has finally premiered on Disney+ and is the penultimate installment in phase four of the MCU. She-Hulk introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and attorney at law who has the unique ability to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. Despite being one of the last projects of phase four it is the most connected to the original three or any other installment yet.
Collider
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Bloody Premiere Juxtaposes Gruesome Violence Against the Targaryens' Hollow Grace
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon. As expected, the highly anticipated return to Westeros brought plenty of gruesome violence as we were introduced once more to an array of new characters who will soon be at each other’s throats in yet another struggle for power. House of the Dragon, like Game of Thrones before it, tells a story that is built around the machinations of the monarchy at its core. While the original series delved into detail about the callousness of those in charge, ending its first episode with a child being thrown out a window to cover up an incestuous affair, this prequel series has offered up something that already feels more pointed in its premiere episode.
Collider
The MCU Never Knew What to Do with the Natasha Romanoff-Bruce Banner Relationship
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk.After a successful battle early in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) cautiously approaches the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Softly, she says, “Hey, big guy, sun’s getting real low.” She puts out her hand, inviting Hulk to place his in her palm. She reaches up and gently slides her fingers down from his forearm to his hand. With this, the Hulk stumbles around as he transforms back into Bruce Banner. In addition to this quiet moment establishing how the Avengers have come to control Banner’s formerly volatile transformations since The Avengers, it also serves as the introduction of a romantic relationship between the two characters. However, since the pairing of the two in Age of Ultron, each narrative decision about their relationship in the franchise since proves the MCU never knew what to do with it.
Collider
'Elvis' Is Second Highest Grossing Musical Biopic at Worldwide Box Office With $269.7 Million
With the film's release to VOD and the long summer movie season coming to a close, it looks like Baz Luhrmann's over-the-top Elvis biopic is sailing into the sunset. Luhrmann's Elvis took in $2 million dollars from the 68 overseas territories in which the film is still in theaters. That is a 35 percent holdover drop from the previous week as the King's summer outing winds down, having arrived on PVOD earlier this month. This week's box office brings the running international total for the film to a whopping $125 million dollars, with a worldwide box office of $269.7 million dollars.
