Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
Knoxville woman works to save lives during Overdose Awareness Month
There have been over 200 overdoses that have already happened since January of this year. A Knoxville woman is aiming to promote overdose awareness and save lives.
WATE
6 ways to celebrate Senior Citizens Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a senior citizen or know a senior citizen, celebrating this special national holiday can brighten your day. In the United States, Senior Citizen Day is observed on Aug. 21. Here are six great ways to celebrate the holiday. According to the National Institute on Aging, multiple factors that many people experience as they get older may be related to depression, such as social isolation, loneliness, lack of exercise or physical activity and functional limitations that make engaging in activities of daily life difficult.
WATE
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year. “This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Wins Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office Award At 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced that Cumberland County won the Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office award at the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. The Cumberland Sheriff’s Office also won First Place in the 45 to 75 Officers Category. The Fairfield Glade Police Department captured 2nd Place in the 11 to 25 Officers Category. In the Tennessee Highway Patrol Districts Category, District 6-Cookeville won First Place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
wvlt.tv
Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to be closed for education program
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced morning closures for two popular roadways facilitating education programs in the coming weeks, according to a release. Clingmans Dome Road will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, until 1:00 p.m. “The seven-mile roadway will be...
Covenant Health settles ADA claim after deaf man loses lower leg
Covenant Health has agreed to pay a statutory penalty and undergo 3 years of compliance reporting, training and more after a deaf man sued the not-for-profit health care system.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
‘We all deserve safety and comfort’: Families in Mascot bring mining collapse concerns to government leaders
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The town of Mascot has gone to local, state and federal leaders for help after they experienced several sinkholes and a mining collapse. Mascot resident Savannah Browning said she had a sinkhole develop feet from where she sleeps back in February. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation confirmed the sinkhole was caused by an inactive mine collapse. Browning has brought these concerns to government leaders Friday.
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
Rural Metro responds to morning blaze in west Knox County home
Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire on Dawn Redwood Trail in West Knox County around 6:30 Saturday Morning. Firefighters say that when they arrived, smoke was coming from the garage and eave of the house.
wvlt.tv
No injuries reported following Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
WBIR
Worry rises from redesign of Knoxville park
The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concern.
WATE
‘Pose’ for Parkinson’s event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fashionable night for a good cause. PJ Parkinson’s had a night full of fun, fashion, food, and philanthropy. On Friday, August 19 many came out to support the organization and benefit their mission. They teamed up with local fashion designer and businessman, Marcus...
wvlt.tv
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A previous market study...
WATE
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found...
Comments / 0