ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Second school bus crash occurs in Fort Worth this week, but no injuries reported

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZCXQ_0hMi8Pb200

Nobody was injured and all students have been taken home after a Northwest school district bus crashed in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon.

There were 60 students on board around 4:50 p.m. when the crash happened and all were cleared to go home, a Northwest school district spokesperson told the Star-Telegram. The crash happened in the area of Willow Springs and Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they have not yet identified the cause of the crash.

This is the second school bus crash this week after a Fort Worth school bus was overturned Monday around 7:25 a.m.

In that incident, police said an unsafe lane change by a passenger vehicle caused the crash. Three students were aboard the bus along with two other people and none were seriously injured or taken to the hospital, according to MedStar.

The Northwest school district is one of 18 that have students in the city of Fort Worth.

Comments / 2

Herewego
3d ago

Rushing to fill driver's without proper training. there's a shortage right now. Think twice about putting your kids on these buses. 🤔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they said killed a man in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.Just after 5:00 a.m. on August 21, officers responded to a call from the 6900 block of Lake June Road about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The vicitm, who police estimate is between 25- and 35-years-old, was running eastbound when he was hit. He died of his injuries.The driver did not stop and render aid, nor did they report the accident. In an attempt to identifiy them, police distributed an image of the as-of-yet unidentified suspect's vehicle, a white pickup truck. They ask that anyone with information about this hit-and-run to contact Detective Rodriguez of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0011 or via email.Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers, which will pay to $5,000 for information leading to a felony arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
DESOTO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worth School#Traffic Accident
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive

On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case

Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
nypressnews.com

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
IRVING, TX
Focus Daily News

Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating

DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Security guard fatally shot during argument at DeSoto lounge

DESOTO, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed a security guard during an argument at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Toussel Kuhn has been charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Derek Phillips. Police began investigating after officers were called out at about 10...
DESOTO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
10K+
Followers
603
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy