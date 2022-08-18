Second school bus crash occurs in Fort Worth this week, but no injuries reported

Nobody was injured and all students have been taken home after a Northwest school district bus crashed in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon.

There were 60 students on board around 4:50 p.m. when the crash happened and all were cleared to go home, a Northwest school district spokesperson told the Star-Telegram. The crash happened in the area of Willow Springs and Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said they have not yet identified the cause of the crash.

This is the second school bus crash this week after a Fort Worth school bus was overturned Monday around 7:25 a.m.

In that incident, police said an unsafe lane change by a passenger vehicle caused the crash. Three students were aboard the bus along with two other people and none were seriously injured or taken to the hospital, according to MedStar.

The Northwest school district is one of 18 that have students in the city of Fort Worth.