ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area

SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase

SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder

SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#School Districts#School Security#San Antonio College
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas Blood & Tissue in dire need of donors

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in desperate need of donations. Right now, our community has a 2-day blood supply. Type-O blood sits at one day, that's well short of the 7 days needed. Platelets are a component of your blood that form clots and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after a woman stabbed him on the Southeast Side of the city Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police received a call for a family disturbance at 3400 E. Southcross Blvd. Police say an altercation between two escalated inside the apartment...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxsanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Bandera Road near Woodlawn Avenue. Police said they are trying to figure out how the woman ended up in the street...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Drought Impacts on Guadalupe River in Kerrville

As extreme drought conditions continue across our area, river communities that rely on increased water flow are some of the hardest hit in our area. Kerrville is one of those communities in the Texas Hill Country that relies on the flow from the Guadalupe River. However, Julie Davis, President & CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that Kerrville has been very fortunate this year and has not seen the harsh economic impacts the drought has caused other areas. "As far as the drought impacting tourism, we haven't seen a significant negative impact on tourism. We are still having good results as far as hotel occupancy and overnight stays", says Davis.
KERRVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crews contain early morning motel fire on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Crews are battling a motel fire on the Southeast Side early Monday morning. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel off South Presa Street near East Southcross Boulevard. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire at the motel when they arrived. They used a ladder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Evening Showers and Thunderstorms may cause some flooding

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of the Texas Hill Country are under a flash flood watch for Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. The watch does not include San Antonio. Partly sunny skies are expected. Humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the evening hours as a storm system moves in from the north. Rain chances will be earlier (early to mid-afternoon hours) in the Hill Country and then transition southward through the area. This may impact the evening commute around San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy