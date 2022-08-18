Read full article on original website
Douglas Budget
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
oilcity.news
WHP: Wyoming law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired driving through Labor Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be stepping up efforts to crack down on impaired driving between Friday, Aug. 19 and Labor Day, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release. The enforcement operation is called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and aims to help...
oilcity.news
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming
University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
ksl.com
Utah couple convicted in armed standoff calls arrest warrant 'an act of war'
PROVO — A judge issued arrest warrants for a Cedar Hills husband and wife after they appeared remotely for a scheduled sentencing hearing instead of coming to the courthouse in person as the judge had ordered. Paul Cromar motioned during the video hearing that he wanted to speak, and...
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
kuer.org
Mosquitoes and medication shortages plague new Utah State Correctional Facility, say inmates
Utah’s billion-dollar state correctional facility opened in July and families of inmates are already speaking out about problems at the new location. Karen Thompson’s son Eric is at the new facility and is taking prescription medication for severe chronic pain. She said his medication access has been sporadic at best since his transfer, and it’s not just inmates who are affected.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State’s highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
Uinta County Herald
There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town
EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
eastidahonews.com
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
upr.org
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood
California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
VIDEO: Utah woman stares down mountain lion after brief attack
A Utah woman was hunting Saturday when a mountain lion came out of nowhere and briefly attacked her. She caught the tense interaction that ensued on camera.
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
