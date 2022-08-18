Woodstock 1999. What is there to say about the infamous festival that hasn't been said by the smallest YouTube channels to the major news networks? It was an unmitigated disaster from start to end, with every possible element — the music, the production, even the weather — building up and erupting into assault, vandalism, and arson. It all concluded with a massive riot that eventually had to be pulled apart by state troopers. Mass hysteria inflicting an unconscious scorched earth policy on the showgrounds, injured festival goers left and right, and worst of all, Kid Rock was there. How the music festival that was supposed to be a revival of the halcyon days of free love and flower power literally burned to the ground has been a subject of intrigue for many, and within a year of each other, two of the biggest streaming services released their own retellings.

