New PEOPLE Special Edition: Olivia Newton-John on Why She Initially Turned Down 'Grease'
Olivia Newton-John, who died August 8 at age 73, was one of PEOPLE's favorite people, appearing on the magazine's cover more than a dozen times. Now a special edition, Olivia Newton-John: Her Songs, Her Roles, Her Beautiful Life, is out and devoted exclusively to the singer, actress, and women's health advocate. This excerpt from the new issue looks at how landing the movie Grease changed her life—and why she almost turned down a starring role in what became the most successful movie musical to date.
Inside Late Actress Olivia Newton-John’s Final Days After 30-Year Cancer Battle
Over the past few years, Olivia Newton-John spent more time at her California ranch. For the England-born, Australian-reared actress and pop star, it was a welcome haven from a life spent traveling the globe. “Just having a day where I don’t have to be somewhere has been so amazing to me,” she told Closer in 2019. “I can sit and watch the birds all day.”
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Collider
Harry Styles Says He Has No Plans to Take on Another Film Role Anytime Soon
Harry Styles is set to feature in two of this year’s most anticipated movies: Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, where he will play Florence Pugh's husband, and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, which will see him as a gay policeman in 1950s Britain. Both the movies will make their big premieres at prestigious film festivals in Venice and Toronto, respectively, later this summer. While there’s a lot of chatter about which exciting project he’ll be taking up next, the musician recently revealed to Rolling Stone that he can’t imagine doing “a movie for a while."
Collider
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Collider
Rian Johnson Reveals How 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Got Its Title
When the title for the Knives Out-sequel first made rounds, fans were left to wonder the meaning behind the title, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and what story it foreshadowed. Finally, Academy Award-nominated writer and director Rian Johnson has given some context for the title of his highly-anticipated sequel as well as its link to the Beatles song.
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Got Real About Online "Cruelty" From Fans
“It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something."
Elvis Presley Was Reportedly In Lots Of Pain On His Final Tour
It is no secret that Elvis Presley had some tough final years. He was pushed to go on tour in the ’70s as his health was declining due to his diet, busy schedule, and dependence on prescription drugs. Author Sally A. Hoedel wrote a book looking inside those last few years.
Harry Styles Has Commented On The Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
Collider
The Decade of Epics: The 10 Best Films of the 1950s According to IMDb
The 1950s were an interesting time for movies. Audiences started to clamor for more complex antihero characters. With the rise of television, movie industries worldwide tried to bring people back to theaters with expensive epics and attractive gimmicks. This decade saw countless technological advancements and new narrative conventions. It had...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Competing Celebrities Score Huge Payday, Even if They’re Eliminated in Week One
A celebrity competitor on 'Dancing with the Stars' can earn upwards of six figures for learning basic ballroom dances,
Collider
'The Patient' Review: A Creepy Therapy Session Worth Scheduling
Take a subdued Steve Carell and an unhinged Domhnall Gleeson and throw them into a psychological thriller, and you get the latest FX miniseries The Patient. Carell has had a fascinating career as of late. Initially stealing the hearts of audiences in comedies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and playing Michael Scott in The Office, the Academy Award-nominated actor has proven to be one of the most versatile actors out there, from playing his chilling role in Foxcatcher to heartbreaking turns in Beautiful Boy and Last Flag Flying. Yet Carell has never done anything quite like this before.
Collider
Latest Round of HBO Max Layoffs Devastates the Non-Scripted Community
David Zaslav’s new management at Warner Bros Discovery promised sweeping changes at the studio and in recent weeks it's come to light exactly how brutal some of those cost-cutting plans are. With the cancellation of straight to HBO Max Batgirl with relatively little explanation, as well as the disappearance of several Warner Bros. properties from their own streaming service and massive layoffs, it has turned into a bloodbath. As the newly merged company reported a second-quarter net loss of $3.4 billion and a decline in revenue, Zaslav has made his intentions clear. While a plethora of shows and movies are being canceled left and right, a new report from Deadline reveals that the non-scripted community is “devastated” as the diverse shows and their cast and crew are soon to suffer.
Collider
One Festival, Two Documentaries: Comparing the Stories of Woodstock '99
Woodstock 1999. What is there to say about the infamous festival that hasn't been said by the smallest YouTube channels to the major news networks? It was an unmitigated disaster from start to end, with every possible element — the music, the production, even the weather — building up and erupting into assault, vandalism, and arson. It all concluded with a massive riot that eventually had to be pulled apart by state troopers. Mass hysteria inflicting an unconscious scorched earth policy on the showgrounds, injured festival goers left and right, and worst of all, Kid Rock was there. How the music festival that was supposed to be a revival of the halcyon days of free love and flower power literally burned to the ground has been a subject of intrigue for many, and within a year of each other, two of the biggest streaming services released their own retellings.
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Jaws’
If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 30th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a free early screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece before it’s released in IMAX theaters around the country.
Elle
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
Collider
From 'The Truman Show' to 'Back to the Future': The 10 Best Closing Lines of Dialogue in Movies
The magic of dialogue might be one of the most underappreciated aspects of a movie's screenplay. Good or bad dialogue can go so far as to make or break a film; that power is especially true of opening and closing lines. First impressions matter and last impressions do, too. While...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Jake Sully Action Figure From McFarlane Toys Unveiled
With the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just a few months away, the official Avatar Twitter account has revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming line of Avatar action figures from McFarlane Toys in celebration of World Photography Day. The newly released image was accompanied by the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words, but on this #WorldPhotographyDay, this shot of the new Jake Sully action figure from @mcfarlanetoys has left us speechless #AvatarTheWayOfWater".
