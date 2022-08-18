Read full article on original website
Larry Selvage
3d ago
what does FEMA expect these ppl to do while you ppl are out here helping with who you choose to help FEMA your wrong for not helping this family they need their property just as bad as others help more and stop picking and choosing who you want family needs to be together
Reply
2
Related
wymt.com
Ohio volunteers partner with EKY food project to serve flood victims
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Those with the Hazel Green Food Project in Wolfe County are committed to not only ensuring that everyone in need is fed, but that they also have any other supplies they need. “We believe that everybody deserves help,” said Nicky Stacy, Hazel Green Food Project...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
wymt.com
Buckhorn church meets in historic Log Cathedral for first time since flood
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Log Cathedral is the only site in Perry County listed on the Register for Historic Places. It survived the flood with damage only to the basement, and now stands as a bright spot in a time of darkness. “I believe it’s a sign from God,...
wchstv.com
Mingo County deputies ask for public assistance to find missing boy
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate a youth that has been reported missing in Mingo County. Tucker Wolford, 12, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black shirt and gray backpack in the Ben Creek area, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure
JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
wymt.com
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER TELLS LOUISA ROTARY HE HAS $40 MILLION VISION AND NOW NEEDS “DIME TAX”
On Thursday August 18, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a weekly scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club Vice President Thomas Bradley welcomed Rotarians and Guests. Louisa Rotary President Harold Slone was absent. Rotarians Sherry Compton, Willa Cook and Ellen Taylor at...
wymt.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities announced the Boil Water Advisory was lifted for portions of Perry County on Sunday. The following areas were lifted from the advisory:. The entire city limits of Hazard. Airport Gardens. The Village Shopping Center. All areas between West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
wymt.com
Flood victims in need of building materials in Elkhorn City, Ky.
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As families across eastern Kentucky continue picking up the pieces after deadly floodwaters left behind extensive damage, many families in Elkhorn City have no idea when their rebuilding process is going to start. Mike Taylor, who is the mayor for Elkhorn City, says it’s not...
wymt.com
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
wymt.com
‘Community helping community’: Floyd County looking at next phase of flood relief
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - As clean-up efforts continue, following the deadly flooding that hit the region, many families are working to get back on their feet. In doing so, resources from all around have been piped into Eastern Kentucky communities. However, those involved with the flood relief efforts say it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
North Carolina group brings campers for flood victims in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After hearing stories of the devastation throughout the Eastern Kentucky mountains, a family from North Carolina joined forces with their community to bring homes-away-from home for victims. Holly Whitson, her family and friends were in Breathitt County to deliver supplies when they saw how many...
WSAZ
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
wymt.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
Buchanan County removes all boil notices
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County authorities removed all boil water notices in the county on Friday, ending a series of advisories since flooding throughout the area. On Friday morning, the Buchanan County Public Service Authority announced there are no areas in the county that are still required to boil water before drinking it. […]
wymt.com
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
Comments / 1