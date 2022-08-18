POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them. ...

