Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Museum of Idaho to hold major black-tie fundraising gala
IDAHO FALLS – Break out your best threads. The Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls is throwing a party. The museum is holding its third annual Fundraising Gala on Friday, August 26. The goal of the event is to raise money needed to maintain the building, provide educational programs to the public and bring in first-class traveling exhibits, like the current “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture” exhibition.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers
Volunteer citizens are wanted to join Community Emergency Response Team to help in a crisis. The post Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers appeared first on Local News 8.
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. The post PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff appeared first on Local News 8.
New peace mural made in Idaho Falls
International Artist Kyle Holbrook finished his mural this morning in the Mural Alley in Idaho Falls. The post New peace mural made in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Around 3,000 customers without power in eastern Idaho
REXBURG — Around 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are in the dark Friday night and may be for some time. Power outages were first reported around 7 p.m. The majority of those without electricity are in Rexburg but about 200 customers in the Firth area are also affected. Rocky...
Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam
First responders rescue a woman kayaking on the Snake River Sunday afternoon. The post Kayaker rescued after going over diversion dam appeared first on Local News 8.
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
'BEYOND LUCKY AND EXTREMELY BLESSED': Officers wounded by AR-15 gunfire in May shootout still serving and protecting Pocatello
POCATELLO — Two police officers wounded in a shootout with an AR-15-wielding suspect say getting shot was nothing like what you see in the movies, though the events that transpired that May evening seem like they were plucked right out of a Hollywood script. The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with wounded Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel about the harrowing ordeal, their road to recovery and what the future holds for both of them. ...
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Pocatello Police Department holding ribbon-cutting for new mobile command center
POCATELLO – Thanks to a large donation of over $400,000, the Pocatello Police Department was able to purchase a Mobile Command Center for the City of Pocatello. A mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years. The department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its large donation.
Planning to have an exhibit at the Eastern Idaho State Fair? Here’s what you need to know
BLACKFOOT – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching!. Now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1. The exhibit opportunities are endless at the...
Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus
IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years. In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.
